Virgin Media and eir agree deal to carry each other's sport channels

Virgin Media and eir have agreed to make their sports channels available on each other's TV platforms.

It means Virgin Media Sport will be available to eir customers as part of the eir Sport pack and, in turn, eir Sport will be available to Virgin Media TV customers.

The new arrangement will come into effect before the Rugby World Cup and Champions League begin next month.

It comes after eir lost the rights to carry BT Sport, ESPN, and Premier Sport as part of their broadband and TV packages.

Their customers, including those paying for the eir Sport pack on Sky, will now have access to some Champions League and Europa League action restored, while Virgin Media subscribers will be able to watch every game of the Rugby World Cup through eir.

Both broadcasters say there will be no additional charge to customers.

Eir Sport also carries coverage of the PRO14, National Hurling and Football Leagues, FA Cup, League of Ireland, Irish U21 Home qualifiers, French Open, and Wimbledon.

Virgin Media Sport offers coverage of the Nations League, Euro 2020 qualifiers, Six Nations, Champions Cup, and UK horse racing, including the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National.

The companies welcomed the agreement in a joint statement, saying: “This is great news for Virgin Media and Eir customers who will now be able to enjoy an even greater choice of sports programming on our platforms.”

