'I can’t believe it': Sam Bennett wins back-to-back stages at BinckBank Tour
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 18:50 PM
Sam Bennett completed back-to-back stage wins at the BinckBank Tour after edging a bunched sprint on stage two.

Irish champion Bennett, 28, snatched victory in Hulst on the opening day and followed it up with another brilliant effort in a bunched sprint finish.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider won the 169.1km-stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie ahead of second-placed Belgian Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Holland’s Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma), who was third.

“I can’t believe it,” Bennett told the Tour’s official Twitter feed. “After 70 kilometres my legs weren’t that great, so I didn’t expect to really get a result today.

“But the last 10km, the lads looked after me so well all day, kept me at the front, and I think that I was saving so much when others were losing it at the back.

“In the end I had enough legs to get the win and I’m delighted with that. I really didn’t think I could get a second win here.”

The first half of the race was overshadowed by a bad crash, which forced Jumbo-Visma’s Maarten Wynants and Team Ineos rider Chris Lawless to abandon.

