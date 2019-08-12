Sam Bennett claims victory on opening stage of BinckBank Tour

The Tipperary man, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, overtook Edward Theuns and Mike Teunissen in the final 100 metres as he came out on top in a bunch sprint at the end of the 167.2km section from Beveren to Hulst.

Sam Bennett claims victory on opening stage of BinckBank Tour
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 22:27 PM
Press Association

Irish champion Sam Bennett snatched victory in the rain in the first stage of the BinckBank Tour on Monday.

The Tipperary man, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, overtook Edward Theuns and Mike Teunissen in the final 100 metres as he came out on top in a bunch sprint at the end of the 167.2km section from Beveren to Hulst.

Bennett told the Tour’s official website: “I am really happy. I wanted to take that first win in my champion’s jersey as quickly as possible and now it happened.

“The legs were still hurting a bit from yesterday’s European Championships, but I was kept in front the whole time by my team-mates.

“It was a dangerous sprint, but in the final two kilometres I managed to use the sprint trains from the other teams. The rain made the stage a lot more nervous, but I’m not complaining now!”

After an early breakaway involving Baptiste Planckaert, Lars Bak, Lukasz Wisniowski and Aaron Verwilst, the peloton split into four groups following a mass crash on cobbles made treacherous by the rain, but the pack was reunited and the leaders reeled in with 2.5km to go.

Belgian Theuns led out the final sprint, but Bennett took him on the outside to claim the green leader’s jersey.

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportcyclingplace: tipperaryplace: beverenplace: hulstperson: sam bennettperson: bora-hansgroheperson: edward theunsperson: mike teunissenperson: bennettperson: baptiste planckaertperson: lars bakperson: lukasz wisniowskiperson: aaron verwilstperson: theunsevent: binckbank tourevent: european championships

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices