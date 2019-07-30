Gary Daly in pole position for King of the Roads place

Gary Daly gained a maximum 18 points in the first day of the Mick Barry Cup at Ballincurrig to lead the race for the last spot in the 2019 Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads.

He beat the line well in 15 shots in his head-to-head with Arthur McDonagh.

Killian Kingston is tucked in just one point behind after his impressive win over Éamon Bowen. Séamus Sexton has 16 points. He gave a top-class display in his win over Martin Coppinger, beating the line well in 15 throws too, but Kingston just edged him by a few metres.

Daly turned the contest with a brilliant 10th to sight at the big corner. McDonagh looked to have the simplest of shots to follow him, but completely misdirected his bowl. Daly gave him no more chances. Kingston was always in control against Bowen, but it took a massive last bowl to get him past Sexton’s last for second place.

Sexton looked sharp from the off against Coppinger. He won the lead with his third, but it took two sensational last shots to ensure his win.

David Hubbard is in the Tim White Cup final after a last shot win over John Nagle at Rosscarbery. They were level after 13 each to Cahermore cross. Nagle gained odds from there and looked a winner until his second last unluckily missed the line.

Neither player got a big last shot, but Hubbard emerged the winner.

At Ballincurrig, John O’Rourke advanced at the expense of Wayne Callanan and Paddy O’Donoghue beat Willie O’Donovan in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup.

Maria Nagle beat Chloë O’Halloran by a bowl in the Munster intermediate final at Grange. She gained an early advantage with a big shot to sight. O’Halloran levelled after a rub with her third.

Neither player put real distance into their next two. Nagle then gained almost a bowl with a great throw to Hodnett’s.

She raised a full bowl past the farm. O’Halloran got three great shots from O’Sullivan’s to the school cross, but Nagle kept the lead well over a bowl. They made de Barra’s in two more and beat the line in another two, with Nagle holding her odds.

Margaret Sexton beat Rachel Kingston in the last shot of the Munster U16 final at Drinagh. She went a bowl clear in three to the Barking Dogs and was still a bare bowl in front after another three to the church. Kingston briefly knocked the bowl with a brilliant eighth, but Sexton raised it again with her next and held it to Shandrum cross.

Kingston played a great bowl to sight at the Black Sticks to level the score. She followed with two great shots to the pond, but could not get in front. Sexton regained big odds to the waterfall. Both missed the line. Kingston closed with a super shot, but Sexton beat it by 20m.

Darragh Dempsey beat Billy Connolly in the last shot of the Munster U16 final at Castletownkenneigh.

Connolly raised almost a bowl with four great opening shots. Dempsey did well to beat Connolly’s big fifth to keep the lead under a bowl. He closed the gap to just 10 metres with another big bowl to the round tower cross.

Dempsey won his first lead with a brilliant eighth towards the novice line. They made sight at Pyne’s corner in two more with Dempsey now 40m fore. He lost the lead in the next exchange. They both shaved the bend with their next, with Dempsey gaining a 25m lead. Connolly clipped that to six metres in the shots to the sight facing the line.

Dempsey got a much better second last towards the line, which left Connolly with too much to do.

Cathal Creedon is Munster U12 champion after he beat Shane Dennehy at Jagoes Mills. Creedon led by 30m after three and followed with a big fourth to go almost a bowl clear. Dennehy closed the gap to 50m to light at Hayes’, but his next missed Creedon’s tip to concede a bowl of odds. Creedon played a great shot to Kiely’s lane. He made the farm gate with his next to go two clear.