Bogaerts hits huge three-run homer in first inning as Red Sox hammer Yankees

Xander Bogaerts thrashed a 451-foot, three-run homer in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox claimed a history-making 19-3 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 11:14 AM

Their emphatic victory in the first of a four-game series reportedly marked the most runs scored by the Red Sox in a single game against their most bitter rivals.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit for seven runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth, when Rafael Devers hit a homer to effectively seal his side’s win.

In a six-and-a-half-hour marathon in Anaheim, the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-8 over 16 innings.

The Angels had fought back from three runs down in the 15th but could not repeat the feat in the 16th, after Jonathan Villar’s home run had put the Orioles back in front.

At the age of 39, Nelson Cruz hit three home runs for the first time in his career as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3.

In doing so, Cruz became the oldest player to hit three home runs in a game since Alex Rodriguez four years ago – against the Twins.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo home run at the top of the 14th inning to break seven consecutive scoreless innings as Cleveland Indians edged to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Danny Santana hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs as the Texas Rangers secured only their second win in 11 games, 11-3 against the Oakland Athletics.

Tim Beckham also hit a grand slam, and Kyle Seager a solo, as the Seattle Mariners won 10-2 to hand the Detroit Tigers their ninth loss in 10 games.

Jacob DeGrom allowed just four hits and one walk over seven innings as the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 4-0, with all their runs coming in the first inning.

Paul Goldschmidt homered in his fourth straight game as the St Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3, while a Daniel Murphy home run helped the Colorado Rockies come from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7.

