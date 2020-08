Molly Mayne has claimed Ireland's second medal of this week's Youth Olympics in Baku.

The Templeogue swimmer claimed bronze in the girl's 200m breaststroke.

Mayne, who's 13 years old, finished in just over two-and-a-half minutes, 6.61 seconds behind gold medallist Evgeniia Chikunova of Russia.

French swimmer Justine Delmas finished second.

Mayne's medal follows sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke's gold in the girl's 100m yesterday.