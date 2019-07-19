Ireland's Jegou brings home bronze at World U23 Championships

Irish paddler Liam Jegou has taken a bronze medal in the men's C1 at the canoe slalom World U23 Championships in Krakow.

His time of 89.97 seconds was the fastest on the day before a two-second penalty brought his total time up to 91.97.

The overall winner, with a faultless run, was France's Nicolas Gestin, with his teammate Lucan Roisin coming in second place with 91.34.

Earlier in the morning, the Ballyvaughan man had finished fourth fastest of 20 starters in the semi-finals with a time of 93.79. The top ten went through to the final.

