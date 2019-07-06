Two Irish sailors make Olympic qualifier in Japan

Two Irish sailors have progressed to the qualification event for next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dublin’s Ewan McMahon and Finn Lynch from Bennekerry, Co. Carlow, have made it into the Gold fleet for the top 52 competitors at the Laser World Championship in Japan.

Six races over the coming three days will decide the finals standings and the next five nations to be included for Japan next year.

While Lynch scored two top 20 places earlier today to stand 50th overall in the 156-strong fleet, it is McMahon who has the best overall Irish placing in 41st place following a 14th and 13th for the day in his first senior World Championship in the class.

Liam Glynn from Bangor was unable to find his opening day form and lies mid-fleet in 77th overall.

Ewan McMahon. Pic: Junichi Hirai, Bulkhead Magazine

“It definitely depends on the wind; with lighter winds anything is possible as the (overall) points are actually quite close,” said Vasilij Zbogar, Irish Sailing’s head Laser coach.

“Many good sailors didn’t make the Gold fleet and now we have nothing to lose.

"For now, it’s not about the (final) result, it’s about sailing freely and having fun.”