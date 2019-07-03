Tomic's effort levels questioned after losing shortest men's singles match at Wimbledon for 15 years

Bernard Tomic again faced questions about his effort levels after losing the shortest men's singles match at Wimbledon for 15 years.

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:46 AM
Bernard Tomic again faced questions about his effort levels after losing the shortest men's singles match at Wimbledon for 15 years.

The controversial Australian lasted only 58 minutes against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round, going down 6-2 6-1 6-4.

Two years ago Tomic was fined more than £11,000 (€12,256) and dumped by his racket sponsor after saying in a press conference following a first-round loss to Mischa Zverev that he had felt bored during the match and had called the trainer when he was not injured.

After declining to answer several questions about his effort levels this time, putting his head in his hands at one point, Tomic said: "I think I played as best as I could. It's just I played terrible.

"I played well last week. This week, tough first round. I knew if I didn't feel good, I'd lose this match quickly. We played so fast. It's not like we're going to have a lot of rallies out there."

