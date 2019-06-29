Irish ‘wolf pack’ claims more medals in Minsk

Ireland’s Elite boxers are fighting like wolves at the European Games in Minsk, according to Irish captain and World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington.

The Dubliner beat Agnes Alexiusson on a unanimous decision in the lightweight semi-finals. The No. 1 seed will now meet Katie Taylor’s conqueror Mira Potkonen tomorrow after posting a 30-27,29-28,29-28,29-28,29-28 win over the durable Swede.

Antrim’s Michaela Walsh and Kurt Walker are also through to weekend finals.

Harrington suffered a hand injury on Irish Elite finals night in Dublin last February and yesterday’s outing was just her second competitive fight since picking up the knock. The World No. 1 lightweight took all five judges with her to win rounds one and two across the board but lost the last frame on four of the five cards.

“The best thing about is that we’re a wolf pack. I’m not a lone wolf, we’re a wolf pack. We’re all here as a team and we’re medalling. Irish boxing is truly alive,” she said.

“Agnes is fantastic. I knew she was going to be strong. I just had to stick to the game plan. I have every medal now except an Olympic one.” If Harrington beats Potkonen, who beat her in 2018 and 2017, the European Games lightweight title will remain in Ireland as Katie Taylor won the belt at the inaugural Games in Baku in 2015.

Meanwhile, Walsh has vowed to finish the job against Bulgaria’s former World Elite titlist Stamira Petrova in today’s 57kg gold medal match. The current EU champion beat Russia’s Daria Abramova on a split decision yesterday to set up the featherweight decider against the Rio 2016 Olympian.

Walker shaded a 3-2 split verdict over England’s No. 1 seed Peter McGrail to post his second successive victory over the Liverpool southpaw. The Ulster stylist hailed Irish coaches Zaur Antia, John Conlan and Dmitry Dimitruk.

“It was so tough, he’s so good technically. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the coaches having a game plan,” said Walker who beat McGail in the 2018 EU final in Spain.

Walker meets Ukraine’s Mykola Butsenko for 56kg gold on Sunday.

Meantime, Offaly’s Grainne Walsh and Bray’s Regan Buckley had to settle for bronze are losing to Armenian light fly Artur Hovannisyan and Polish welter Karolina Koszewska on 3-2 splits.

Michael Nevin was knocked out in the first round by Italy’s Salavtore Cavallaro last night.

The Laois middleweight was caught by a combination, the first of which appeared to be a forearm, and counted out just over two minutes into the opening frame.

Irish boxing will be taking home at least three silver and three bronze from the Games.