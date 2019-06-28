Michaela Walsh through to Euro final on mixed morning for Irish boxers

Michaela Walsh is through to the women's featherweight final at the European Games in Minsk, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

The EU champion, twice a Commonwealth Games silver-medalist, scored a tremendous win over Russia's Daria Abramova at the Uruchie Sports Palace in the Belarussian capital.

Walsh was scored a 3-2 winner over the talented Russian in a very close contest - so close in fact, that most judges gave the second and third rounds to Abramova.

However, the fact Walsh scored highly in the opening round stood in her favour, with three of the five judges awarding her the fight 29-28 - the other two scoring it to Abramova on the same tally.

Walsh now faces Bulgaria's Stanmira Petrova in the final tomorrow.

But Grainne Walsh was her welterweight semi end in defeat, losing out against Poland's former European champion Karolina Koszewska.

Despite three judges scoring her as winning the first and third rounds, Koszewska got the overall nod in her favour from three of the five.

Curiously, the other two judges had awarded Walsh every round.

Grainne's bronze is the first official medal for Ireland in the Minsk table.