Kildare teen becomes youngest winner of Hickstead Derby in UK

A Kildare teenager has become the youngest ever winner of the Hickstead Derby in the UK today.

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 18:31 PM
A Kildare teenager has become the youngest ever winner of the Hickstead Derby in the UK today.

Michael Pender, aged 19, produced the only double clear round of the competition with 12-year-old gelding Hearton Du Bois Halleeux.

Pender joins past Irish winners Seamus Hayes, Paul Darragh, John Ledingham, Eddie Macken, Peter Charles, Paul Beecher and Trevor Breen.

Britain's Harriet Nutthall finished as runner-up with The Irish Sport Horse A Touch Imperious, while Tipperary's Shane Breen with the stallion Golden Hawk were the only other combination to jump clear in the opening round to finish third.

