Katie Taylor immortalised in a mural on the side of Dublin pub

The undisputed champion of the world Katie Taylor has been immortalised on the side of a pub in Dublin.
The Back Page pub in Phibsborough hired street artist Emmalene Blake to create the piece.
Her work on a powerful mural in Belfast dedicated to the murdered journalist Lyra McKee has also received high praise.
There have been calls for a statue of Katie - who's also a gold medal Olympian - to be erected in her hometown, Bray.
An online petition has been set up to convince Wicklow County Council to commission a piece.