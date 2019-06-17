Katie Taylor immortalised in a mural on the side of Dublin pub

The undisputed champion of the world Katie Taylor has been immortalised on the side of a pub in Dublin.

The Back Page pub in Phibsborough hired street artist Emmalene Blake to create the piece.

Her work on a powerful mural in Belfast dedicated to the murdered journalist Lyra McKee has also received high praise.

There have been calls for a statue of Katie - who's also a gold medal Olympian - to be erected in her hometown, Bray.

An online petition has been set up to convince Wicklow County Council to commission a piece.

