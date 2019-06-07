Amanda Serrano preferred option for Katie Taylor ‘super fight’

Not lost in the folly of the Shane Ross airport pageantry was that Katie Taylor’s lust for the limelight could scarcely compare less.

“Is he behind me?!” quipped Taylor as she addressed the assembled media yesterday. That self-effacing outlook has always been a departure from the boxing beat, hers an existence driven by pursuits of legacy rather than the lens.

In front of her lay what was truly headline-worthy, the spoils of Saturday’s hard-fought fight on show. The newly-acquired WBC crown completed an elusive quartet of title belts, the Bray native just the seventh boxer ever to seal that cleanest of sweeps.

“It is just incredible looking at all of them,” said Taylor. “This is what I’ve dreamed about, this is what I trained for. My ambition is still as strong as ever. I am only getting started. The plan now is to be involved in big nights. I want to stay on top for a long time.

I’ve made history. Ever since I turned pro it was my goal, and now I’m here. It surpasses what I achieved as an amateur: I’m so happy now that the London Olympics isn’t my greatest achievement anymore.

From 30 months in the paid ranks has come a somewhat seamless transition, yet last weekend’s sailing was hardly plain. Not that Delfine Persoon was ever likely to be one for wilting, five fruitful years atop the lightweight division proof enough of her stock.

“We knew it was going to be a fight where I had to show a lot of heart. I thought I would be in the trenches and that’s exactly what happened. Persoon is strong and awkward, she keeps coming for the ten rounds. But I knew I had done enough to win.

"It was competitive in there, but that’s what happens when you take on a great champion, when the best face off with the best. I maybe could have stuck to my boxing, but I do love a good fight. The fight was really close; thankfully the judges saw it that way as well.

“But I have seen some of the negative reaction. The [verdict] could have gone either way, there’s no doubt about it. But the cleaner work came from me, I was the deserving winner. I’m sitting here as the champion, and I’m not really too concerned about what other people are saying.”

Calls for a rematch were issued within hours of the clash in Madison Square Garden.

“A rematch is inevitable,” stated manager Brian Peters. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that Katie wants it. But last October, we started with Cindy Serrano, and that was with a view to building up the super-fight versus her sister [Amanda]. She is our preferred option for this year.”

The Serrano saga has long been on the radar, although choice social media exchanges had appeared to pour cold water on any such meeting. Peters, however, maintains that seven-weight supremo Serrano has contractually committed to the match-up.

“She’s signed, the deal is done, purse agreed. Amanda’s due one more fight, and then she has to fight Katie Taylor.”

The bout is said to be mooted for MSG’s Hulu Theater in late 2019, and would potentially serve as Taylor’s first headline attraction in America. Her burgeoning USA brand grew further still after what was sure-fire fight of the year nominee on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s seismic loss to Andy Ruiz.

After that night of drama at the feted New York venue, Taylor could be forgiven if it took a while for the magnitude of her achievement to wholly register.

“It probably took until the next day, when I was with my family, when we were talking about how far I’ve come over the last couple of years, that’s where it really hit me. And to do it at MSG, the mecca of boxing, in a fight of the year contender, was absolutely amazing. I’m not keen to be involved in too many of those fights though!

“Now I just want to be in my own house, I don’t think I’ve been home properly over these past six months. I’m just glad to be able to eat whatever for the next few weeks as well! All the chocolate I want. It really is about the simple things.”