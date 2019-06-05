Returning champ Taylor says Persoon rematch ‘inevitable’

Belt-laden Katie Taylor believes that a rematch with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon is inevitable

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 01:00 AM
Bernard O’Neill

Boxing

Belt-laden Katie Taylor believes that a rematch with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon is inevitable. Taylor took the WBC title from Persoon on a majority decision after a 10-round battle at Madison Square Garden last Saturday, adding to strap to her IBF/WBO/WBA titles.

The result has divided opinion in Irish and international boxing with some believing Persoon won, others that Taylor edged it, and some claiming it should have been a draw. Taylor arrived home yesterday amid speculation that Puerto Rico-born Amanda Serrano will be her next opponent.

The Bray woman reckons that she had enough in the bank from the first six rounds before the 10-rounder descended into a war going down the final stretch.

“We knew from the earlier rounds that we won the fight,” Taylor said. “It was an absolute battle, I’m so glad I came out as the winner,” said the unbeaten London 2012 gold medalist.

I think a rematch is inevitable. A few people had it her way, a few people had it my way. That’s what makes a brilliant fight.

Taylor unified the entire 135lb division in 14 bouts and 104 rounds of prize-fighting since making her paid debut in November 2016. The lineal champion, who turns 33 next month, has been fighting at the top level of elite amateur and pro boxing since 2004, winning 160 of her 170 contest in the amateurs. Persoon came within a whisker of making that 11 losses in 184 bouts in both codes last Saturday.

A police officer by trade, Persoon admitted that she missed her shot at glory in Manhattan and said earlier this week she plans to make an official complaint over the scoring.

