30,000 to take part in Women's Mini-Marathon in Dublin

30,000 women will take to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the 2019 VHI Women's Mini-Marathon, which is the largest all-female event of its kind in the world.

Now in its 37th year, the event features runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities completing the 10k route.

Since its inception, the women taking part in this event have raised over €217m for more than 700 charities.

The chief executive of the Women's Mini Marathon, Cathy Enderson, outlines this year's theme.

"This year we have a lovely campaign theme, it's women with impact," said Ms Enderson.

"That's because we have so many women taken part today who are having an impact in everybody's lives through fundraising and also through fitness.

"This event is a huge event for women to support each other in all different ways."