O’Byrne surprise omission from women's hockey squad for FIH Series Finals

The 126-time international has been part of each major ranking tournament with the Green Army since 2015, culminating in last summer’s World Cup silver medal.

O’Byrne surprise omission from women's hockey squad for FIH Series Finals
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 10:38 AM
Stephen Findlater

Cork Harlequins’ Yvonne O’Byrne was one of a couple of surprise omissions from the Irish women’s squad named for the FIH Series Finals which start in Banbridge next week.

The 126-time international has been part of each major ranking tournament with the Green Army since 2015, culminating in last summer’s World Cup silver medal.

Along with striker Nikki Evans – who was named on the reserve list – she was one of just a few from London who did not make it this time with reserve goalkeeper Grace O’Flanagan having stepped back.

It means tournament debuts for Sarah Hawkshaw, Bethany Barr and goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the panel named by Gareth Grundie who is the interim coach for this event before Sean Dancer takes over on a full-time basis.

Catholic Institute’s Roisin Upton is the only outfielder from Munster to make the cut. O’Byrne, meanwhile, posted on Twitter that “perspective is everything” following a meeting with a young Ashton hockey club member who had relapsed with leukaemia whom she presented with a signed Irish jersey on Thursday.

In terms of injuries, the only player from the wider panel to miss out was Sarah Torrans while Limerick-based Sinead Loughran withdrew due to work and study reasons.

Ireland start their campaign next Saturday, June 8 against Malaysia before facing the Czech Republic a day later. They finish off with a tie against the lowest ranked side Singapore. Top spot in the group goes straight through to the semi-finals while second and third go into the quarters.

If Ireland reach the final, they go through directly to October’s Olympic qualifiers and boost their chances of a home draw. Miss out and they will have to play a waiting game to see if their world ranking is good enough to be involved in those qualifiers.

Ireland: A McFerran (GK, University of Louisville), E Buckley (Racing Club de Bruxelles), R Upton (Catholic Institute), K Mullan (Club an der Alster), S McCay (Pegasus), M Frazer (Mannheimer HC), L Tice (UCD), G Pinder (Pembroke), B Barr (UCD), C Watkins (Monkstown), L Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), N Daly (Loreto), H Matthews (Loreto), S Hawkshaw (Railway Union), A O’Flanagan (Pinoke), Z Wilson (Belfast Harlequins), D Duke (Dusseldorfer HC), A Meeke (Loreto)

Reserves: C Brown (East Grinstead), Nikki Evans (UHC Hamburg)

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssporthockeyyvonne o’byrnewomen's hockeycork harlequinsfih series finalsplace: banbridgeplace: londonperson: o’byrneperson: yvonne o’byrneperson: nikki evansperson: grace o’flanaganperson: sarah hawkshawperson: bethany barrperson: emma buckleyperson: gareth grundieperson: sean dancerperson: roisin uptonperson: sarah torransperson: sinead loughranperson: a mcferranperson: e buckleyperson: r uptonperson: k mullanperson: s mccayperson: m frazerperson: g pinderperson: b barrperson: c watkinsperson: l colvinperson: n dalyperson: h matthewsperson: s hawkshawperson: a o’flanaganperson: z wilsonperson: d dukeperson: a meekeperson: c brownevent: fih series finalsevent: olympicorganisation: green armyorganisation: cork harlequins’organisation: catholic instituteorganisation: munsterorganisation: twitterorganisation: ashtonorganisation: irelandorganisation: malaysiaorganisation: gkorganisation: university of louisvilleorganisation: racing club de bruxellesorganisation: club an der alsterorganisation: pegasusorganisation: mannheimer hcorganisation: ucdorganisation: pembrokeorganisation: monkstownorganisation: belfast harlequinsorganisation: loretoorganisation: railway unionorganisation: pinokeorganisation: dusseldorfer hcorganisation: east grinsteadorganisation: uhc hamburg

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices