Road Bowling: Buckley pips Callan in Munster intermediate thriller

Paul Buckley beat Wayne Callanan in the last shot of their Munster intermediate championship tie at Peake. He led over two bowls of odds, but Callanan finished strongly to force a last shot.

They were level after two. Buckley then got a massive third, which put him almost a bowl in front. He was almost two clear after a super fourth around the wind. He raised the second bowl with his fifth. After he got a nice cannon off the bridge he was well over two in front. He held that lead over the hill.

Callanan played a huge bowl down the straight to bring the lead under a bowl. He unluckily missed sight at the end of the straight and Buckley went out to go almost a bowl clear again. Callanan forced a last shot when he made sight at the last bend. Buckley got a great break off the wall to beat that by 60m. Callanan then beat the line, but Buckley beat that tip well.

In the same championship Seán Murphy beat Brian Wilmot in the last shot at Grange. They had light at the stud farm in three. Murphy followed with three great bowls past de Barra’s to raise a bowl.

He built on that lead past O’Sullivan’s. Wilmot cut it to a bare bowl with a big shot past Hodnett’s farm. Murphy increased his lead past the bungalow. Wilmot brought it back to a bowl at Barry’s. He knocked the bowl with great last shot, but it was not enough.

A huge last shot by Paddy O’Donoghue ensured him victory by almost a bowl in a very exciting intermediate contest with Jimmy O’Driscoll at Newcestown. In the Munster senior women’s championship at Béal na Bláth Carmel Ryan beat Veronica O’Mahony in the last shot and Aileen Murphy by two bowls.

Kieran Murphy edged Dan O’Halloran in the Mid-Cork Junior A final at Castletownkenneigh. He was ten metres fore after two. O’Halloran cut that to a metre with his third to Spillane’s and led by 40m with his fourth. He led by close to 50m in each of his next three past the Round Tower pub and increased his lead to almost a bowl to Pyne’s corner.

Murphy cut the odds to 20m at Nyhan’s. His next drifted left and missed the line. O’Halloran had a chance to score the line, but his bowl went left too, leaving him with 15m odds. Murphy closed with a huge bowl which O’Halloran missed by 20m Mick Hurley won the East Cork -Waterford final in a three-way battle with brothers PJ and Denis Cooney at Ballincurrig. He led well after three great bowls to the green. He misplayed his next and PJ Cooney won the lead with a great fifth. All three were level at the no-play line in six.

Hurley got an incredible bowl to sight at O’Riordan’s from there, which put him almost a bowl clear. He lost the lead after a mistake at the top of the long straight, but he was well fore again at the big corner. PJ Cooney levelled up the short straight. Hurley led to the line, but PJ Cooney’s great second last forced it to a last shot. Hurley won that exchange well.

Donncha O’Brien qualified to play Tim Young in the West Cork final through a last shot win over Denis O’Driscoll at the Clubhouse. They made the ships in four and were still level after six to Clonakilty cross.

Two good bowls gave O’Driscoll gained a big lead at O’Riordan’s, but he had only 30m after cutting his next too tight. O’Brien was 20m fore at the end of the garage and held on past the line.

James Nagle had a comfortable win over Declan O’Donovan at the Marsh Road to qualify for the Carbery final against Tony O’Sullivan. He opened with a serious bowl, but lost ground with his second. He recovered to go almost a bowl in front at the top of the quarry hill.

He was two clear at the steps. He held that to Ballyhilty cross, where O’Donovan conceded. Wayne Parkes beat David Hegarty by a bowl in the South-West under-18 final at The Pike.

It was level at White’s cross, but Parkes raised a bowl to Dreaper’s. Tipperary’s Michael O’Donoghue progressed in the Munster championship with a good win over Eoin O’Donovan at Clondrohid.

Séamus Sexton beat Gary Daly at Firmount. He led from the off till the second last. He played a decent last shot that rubbed past the line. Daly played his reply to the right and missed it by 20m.