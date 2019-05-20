Hayde destroys Sonia record held since 1987

It was another day of records at the Irish Life Health/Munster Schools’ Championships which took place in blustery conditions at Cork IT.

A number of those records came in the intermediate girls grade, the most impressive being the 2:07.74 established by Aimee Hayde from St Mary’s, Newport in the 800m, which was also a European Youth Olympic (EYOF) qualifying mark.

Not alone was this an improvement of almost four seconds on the previous record she had set last year, it was also a massive PB for the 16-year-old whose previous best was the 2:09.99 she ran at the Leevale meet last month.

Her time was also over three seconds faster than the senior Munster Schools’ record of 2:10.9 held by Sonia O’Sullivan since 1987.

Hayde returned in the afternoon to easily take the 1500m title in 4:56.53.

In the intermediate girls’ hammer event, Nicola Tuthill of Coláiste na Toibhirte, Bandon, added over six metres to the previous best with a throw of 57.06m.

Ciara Sheehy (St Mary’s, Charleville) also surpassed the old record with her mark of 53.51, along with setting a new shot putt record of 14.76m.

The first two in the intermediate pole vault also beat the previous record. Orla Coffey (St Angela’s, Cork) won with a vault of 3.40m with Anna Ryan (Ursuline, Thurles) second on 3.25m.

Darragh McElhinney showed his undoubted class in the senior 1500m as he bettered the previous mark of 3:50.54 held by Sean Tobin since 2013 when winning in 3:49.42, just outside his personal best of 3:48.05 from 2017.

Making his intentions clear from the start, the Leaving Cert student from Coláiste Pobail, Bantry went though the opening lap in under 60 seconds and reached 800m in 2:01.

Slowing somewhat on the third lap, he finished strongly and was delighted with his performance.

To be honest, I underestimated the wind a small bit. I was trying to run 60-second laps but found it a bit hard down the back straight, but I’m happy with that, it’s a good opener.

But for the wind being just over the legal limit, Conor Morey (PBC, Cork) would have also got his name on the record books with his 10.55 in the senior 100m.

Colin Doyle from Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh finished second to Morey in 10.74 and he also impressed with a 200m victory in a legal time of 21.80.

The senior girls’ 3000m saw a runaway victory by Laura Nicholson, her time of 9:45.91 a new record and an outdoor personal best for the Bandon Grammar School athlete.

Amongst a number of exciting finishes, the intermediate 800m saw Ted Collins (Glenstal Abbey School) getting the verdict over Callum Hurley (Ardscoil na Mara) as both dipped under the two-minute barrier.

A brave move late in the race proved decisive for Jake McCarthy in the senior 5000m.

The Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal athlete held on to win in 15:58.71 ahead of Nathan O’Leary (Bishopstown CS), who clocked 16:04.50.