Baseball round-up: New York Yankees thrash Boston Red Sox

James Paxton struck out 12 as the New York Yankees thrashed bitter rivals the Boston Red Sox 8-0.

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 09:52 AM

James Paxton struck out 12 as the New York Yankees thrashed bitter rivals the Boston Red Sox 8-0.

Pitcher Paxton found his form in his fourth start of the season and allowed just two hits over eight innings.

Rookie Mike Tauchman had his first career homer in the sixth inning, a three-run shot off Erasmo Ramirez, while Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres also went deep against the reigning MLB champions.

The Philadelphia Phillies scored 10 runs in the first inning as they beat the New York Mets 14-3.

Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco both hit three-run homers against Mets starter Steven Matz.

Matz allowed eight runs, becoming just the fifth starting pitcher in MLB history to allow at least eight runs in a game without retiring a batter.

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, while Christian Yelich launched a three-run homer to help clinch an 8-4 win for the Milwaukee Brewers over the St Louis Cardinals.

Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games by beating the Oakland Athletics 9-1.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1, the Tampa Bay Rays saw off the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 and the Chicago Cubs toppled the Miami Marlins 4-0.

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6, the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Minnesota Twins 6-5 and the Chicago White Sox overcame the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

The San Francisco Giants won 7-3 against the Washington Nationals, the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0, the Colorado Rockies triumphed 8-2 over the San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2.

