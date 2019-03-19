NBA review: Denver Nuggets secure play-off place; Utah Jazz win fourth game in a row

The Denver Nuggets secured a play-off berth for the first time in six years after a 114-105 win against the Boston Celtics.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Nikola Jokic top-scored for the Nuggets with 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as his side used a big fourth quarter to clinch their fourth win in a row.

Denver are now tied with the Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Conference with a 47-22 record.

The Warriors, meanwhile, were downed 111-105 by the San Antonio Spurs, who extended their winning run to nine games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points while LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points for the Spurs, who moved up the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio have claimed the fifth spot, moving above the Oklahoma City Thunder after their 116-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

In Dallas, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Mavericks 129-125 in overtime at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki moved up the NBA scoring list, leapfrogging Wilt Chamberlain into sixth place on 31,424 career points, a long-range jumper in the first quarter sealing the feat.

But Elfrid Payton recorded his fifth triple-double in a row and Luka Doncic also added 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Pelicans' victory.

The Utah Jazz continued their winning ways with a 116-95 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 to lift Utah to their fourth straight win and sixth over Washington.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 128-92 but were left deflated when Kyle Lowry left the court with a reported non-serious injured right ankle in the third quarter.

It was his first time back on the court after missing two previous games due to a sore left ankle.

In the night's other games, Collin Sexton finished with 27 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-119 over the Detroit Pistons, and the Chicago Bulls stopped a five-game losing streak with a 116-101 win over the Phoenix Suns.

