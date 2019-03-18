Dale driving force as mighty Quins hit back to claim Munster Senior Cup

Cork Harlequins 4 - Bandon 4

Harlequins won shoot-out 3-2

Cork Harlequins produced an incredible comeback to win the Munster Senior Cup for the first time in seven years, denying holders Bandon in a shoot-out at Garryduff.

Such an outcome looked an impossibility after 20 minutes when the Sweetnam-inspired west Cork side hit three goals in quick succession.

Ivor Sweetnam started the run nine minutes in when he got the perfect contact on

Clinton Sweetnam’s crash ball in from the right, his reverse touch going into the roof of the net.

Alice Browne, vice-president of the Munster Branch, presents the cup to Cork Harlequins captain Ben Roberts, after they defeated Bandon in the Munster Senior Men’s Hockey Cup final at Garryduff, Cork. Picture: David Keane

Clinton then whipped in a devilish drag-flick to make it 2-0 before another Sweetnam, Rob this time, coolly finished off a move instigated by Fionn O’Leary and Dave Jennings.

Harlequins needed something special from their talisman Julian Dale and while he could not add to his 36-goals for the season, he was instrumental in turning the tide.

He weaved in and out of a series of tackles to set up Richie Gash for their first.

A quickly taken free found Ross Bailey who dove to grab their second just before half-time and leave them one adrift (3-2).

And the equaliser came five minutes into the second half when Dale was again the creator with Ben Roberts applying the finish.

Bandon managed to settle and went back in front via Ivor Sweetnam’s second goal and they could have closed out the win from a series of five penalty corners but David Palmer stood tall to save each of them.

It left the west Cork side open to the last minute sucker-punch which arrived when John Whyte and Dale laid the foundations for a Ross Bailey finish.

And they took that momentum into the shoot-out where Palmer was the star with his last block to keep out Ali Smith proving the winning moment.

Elsewhere, Cork Harlequins’ women made it a great double weekend for the club as they snatched a 2-1 win over Muckross in Dublin in the EY Hockey League.

It was their fifth away win of the season and came courtesy of Rebecca Barry’s brilliant touch to Yvonne O’Byrne’s powerful cross.

The pair had reversed their roles from the creation of their opening goal in the first half but Quins found bottom side Muckross a tough nut to crack with Rachel Cuddy making it 1-1 for a long spell.

With Pembroke losing to Ards, the Cork side now have a four-point buffer in fourth which would bring a place in the EY Champions Trophy play-offs.

On the men’s side, Cork C of I’s travails continued with a chastening 8-2 defeat at Lisnagarvey to remain bottom of the table.