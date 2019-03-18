Motorsport: Craig Breen finishes in a blaze of glory

Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle (Fiesta R5) took their second Irish Tarmac Championship victory of the season in winning the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally that ended in sunny conditions, a stark contrast to its blizzard-like start.

Breen/Nagle finished 22.2 seconds ahead of the similar Fiesta R5 of Fermanagh’s Alistair Fisher and his co-driver Gordon Noble. Welsh driver Tom Cave and his co-driver Patrick Walsh (Hyundai i20 R5) took third and top points in the British Rally Championship, 15.1 seconds further behind.

In wet and windy conditions, Josh Moffett powered his Fiesta R5 into a 1.1-second lead on the opening stage at Ring, Robert Barrable (Hyundai i20 R5) belied his lack of seat time to hold second, 2.2 seconds in front of the similar car of Tom Cave. Declan Boyle lost over seven minutes when his Fiesta R5 lost power and local driver Cal McCarthy retired after he spun his Citroen DS3 R5 and burst its radiator.

With a slight improvement in conditions, Craig Breen set the first of a string of fastest stage times that propelled him from fifth to first. Josh Moffett occupied second at the Darrara service park, 2.9 seconds behind Breen and 7.7 seconds ahead of Barrable with Callum Devine (Fiesta R5) on his first West Cork Rally, an impressive fourth. Sam Moffett and Alistair Fisher completed the top six. Donegal’s Manus Kelly retired his Hyundai after he damaged a rear wheel when he spun against a fence.

On the repeat of both stages, Breen gleamed most of his 11.9 second lead from the stage at Dunworley. Josh Moffett remained second as Fisher, having sorted the rear of his Fiesta, slotted into third some three seconds further behind.

Fourth-placed Sam Moffett clipped a rock on SS4 and thought he had punctured, but on inspection at stage finish, a damaged rim was the result.

Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin retired his Fiesta with overheating issues as Desi Henry bowed out after he damaged the rear of his Skoda.

On the afternoon stages to the west of Clonakilty, Breen sped clear when Josh Moffett broke the propshaft of his Fiesta off the start line of SS6 and dropped to eighth. Fisher slotted into second.

Five-time winner Donagh Kelly (Skoda Fabia) encountered the similar car of David Bogie, who had spun on the stage near Rossmore. Kelly’s evasive plan resulted in his own car blocking the stage and retiring.

Breen extended his lead to 26.8 seconds with Fisher in second and Edwards another 20.8 seconds further back but only 6.4 seconds ahead of his BRC rival Cave. Sam Moffett, Devine, and Barrable followed.

Little changed in yesterday’s opening loop of three stages. Edwards regained third after Cave managed to move ahead for a few stages.

On the first stage of the final loop, SS13, Breen spun but lost little time; his only mishap as he went on to claim the spoils.

Fisher was a gallant second as the battle for third went down to the wire, Cave taking the spoils ahead of Edwards by 4.8 seconds.

Fifth-placed Sam Moffett staved off a late bid from Derry’s Callum Devine, with Josh Moffett finishing seventh.

Having made a promising start, Robert Barrable (Hyundai) just couldn’t get back on the pace of the Tarmac regulars his lack of seat time was a major handicap.

The final places in the top ten were annexed by Marty McCormack (Skoda Fabia) and the Fiesta of Jonny Greer.

Dunmanway’s David Guest (Skoda Fabia S2000) was the top Cork driver, coming in 13th.

Finland’s Mikko Hirvonen (Ford Escort) won the Modified category after long-time leader Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Escort) retired on the final loop.