Tralee Warriors face decisive battles

The Men’s Super League is set for a thrilling run-in and the exciting weekend match-ups will play a massive part in the destination of the title.

It will be a particularly tough spell for leaders Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, beginning tonight with a home clash against basement side C & S Neptune, who will be desperately seeking a win.

The Warriors staged a sell-out top of the table clash last weekend against Templeogue, and after a cracking game, sealed a famous win.

Warriors captain Kieran Donaghy stressed it will be a case of staying focused over the final series of games, declaring: “We have got to be smart and take it one game at a time beginning with Neptune who pushed us all the way in Cork and they have some very good young players that could pose us problems.”

Neptune are having a poor finish to the season, but coach Paul Kelleher is not overly disappointed with the season despite relegation fears: “We have competed with and defeated some decent sides and that includes Tralee Warriors who only beat us by three points in Cork,” he said.

Kelleher added: This clash will be a great experience for my young players.”

The Warriors will complete their Bank Holiday weekend on Monday when they travel to play Moycullen at the NUIG. On the Saturday title challengers UCD Marian also play Moycullen in Galway, with ace stalwart guard Conor Meany warning his troops to stay calm in the heat of battle.

Meany emphasised: “Our last two games are against Tralee Warriors so we must stay cool and ensure we take the title battle to the wire next weekend where all will be revealed in Dublin and Tralee.”

Indeed if the results this weekend all go to plan, it will lead to a title-deciding double-header when UCD Marian host Tralee Warriors on Saturday March 23, with the second game to be staged at the Tralee Sports Complex on Sunday March 24, 5pm tip-off.

In other games, Pyrobel Killester entertain Belfast Star in a game that could have huge significance in the battle for the Champions Trophy places.

Killester can ill afford to lose as it would take them to eight defeats, and a win for the northerners would give them a huge lift.

UCC Demons are also involved in a double-header as they entertain Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin tonight at the Mardyke Arena before travelling to play Belfast Star on St Patrick’s Day.

It has been an inconsistent season for Demons but captain Kyle Hosford returns after a one-game suspension.

DCU Saints face a tricky trip to Maree where defeat could damage their Champions Trophy aspirations.

In the Women’s Super League, the winners of DCU Mercy and Fr Mathews game will decide the runner’s-up berth behind champions Courtyard Liffey Celtics.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire and Pyrobel Killester are also battling for a place in the play-offs and their clash in Clontarf will be an interesting

match- up.