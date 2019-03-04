Hockey: Institute claim weekend double to secure Munster title in style

Catholic Institute’s swept to back-to-back victories in the rain over the weekend to land the women’s Munster Division One with a couple of rounds to spare.

As anticipated, they swept to a big win over Belvedere on Saturday (7-0) with Crescent schoolgirl Leah Clery netting a hat-trick. It left Cork C of I needing to raid Limerick to keep the title race alive but Insta got a dream start to propel them to victory yesterday.

Roisin Upton nailed a second-minute penalty corner for 1-0 lead. She then assisted for Kym Daly’s second in the last 10 minutes before Laura Foley sealed the 3-0 success to make it a perfect dozen wins.

It means the pressure is off their last couple of league games with the full focus now on trying to grab a place in the EY Hockey League where they already have an EYHL2 semi-final berth in the bag.

For C of I, they remain in a battle for second with UCC and Ashton — whose tie with Limerick was abandoned due to the weather — for the second EYHL2 ticket on offer for next term.

At national level, Cork Harlequins had a mixed weekend, dropping two places due to a 1-0 Saturday loss to Pembroke. But they bounced back with a 4-2 win over Belfast Harlequins yesterday — netting all four in the first 20 minutes — to return to play-off contention almost immediately.

On the men’s side, Cork C of I endured a tough weekend as they lost to both YMCA and Three Rock Rovers, their third and fourth away games in eight days. The former is the one which will sting harder as it came against one of their chief rivals in the relegation battle.

John Jermyn’s drag-flick got them back level at 1-1, cancelling out a Grant Glutz goal, at half-time but Ross Henderson’s cool finish won the day (2-1) for YMCA who moved up to eighth as a result, four clear of the Munster side in last place. Things went from bad to worse at Grange Road. Rovers were 3-0 up at half-time and Jody Hosking’s top corner rocket ended it at 4-0.

Harlequins’ hopes of a domestic double continued apace, meanwhile, as they won 6-2 against Catholic Institute in the cup, reaching the final where they will play either Ashton or Bandon. The latter tie was postponed due to the weather.