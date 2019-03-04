Hockey: Institute claim weekend double to secure Munster title in style

Catholic Institute’s swept to back-to-back victories in the rain over the weekend to land the women’s Munster Division One with a couple of rounds to spare.

Hockey: Institute claim weekend double to secure Munster title in style
Monday, March 04, 2019 - 05:30 AM
Stephen Findlater

Catholic Institute’s swept to back-to-back victories in the rain over the weekend to land the women’s Munster Division One with a couple of rounds to spare.

As anticipated, they swept to a big win over Belvedere on Saturday (7-0) with Crescent schoolgirl Leah Clery netting a hat-trick. It left Cork C of I needing to raid Limerick to keep the title race alive but Insta got a dream start to propel them to victory yesterday.

Roisin Upton nailed a second-minute penalty corner for 1-0 lead. She then assisted for Kym Daly’s second in the last 10 minutes before Laura Foley sealed the 3-0 success to make it a perfect dozen wins.

It means the pressure is off their last couple of league games with the full focus now on trying to grab a place in the EY Hockey League where they already have an EYHL2 semi-final berth in the bag.

For C of I, they remain in a battle for second with UCC and Ashton — whose tie with Limerick was abandoned due to the weather — for the second EYHL2 ticket on offer for next term.

At national level, Cork Harlequins had a mixed weekend, dropping two places due to a 1-0 Saturday loss to Pembroke. But they bounced back with a 4-2 win over Belfast Harlequins yesterday — netting all four in the first 20 minutes — to return to play-off contention almost immediately.

On the men’s side, Cork C of I endured a tough weekend as they lost to both YMCA and Three Rock Rovers, their third and fourth away games in eight days. The former is the one which will sting harder as it came against one of their chief rivals in the relegation battle.

John Jermyn’s drag-flick got them back level at 1-1, cancelling out a Grant Glutz goal, at half-time but Ross Henderson’s cool finish won the day (2-1) for YMCA who moved up to eighth as a result, four clear of the Munster side in last place. Things went from bad to worse at Grange Road. Rovers were 3-0 up at half-time and Jody Hosking’s top corner rocket ended it at 4-0.

Harlequins’ hopes of a domestic double continued apace, meanwhile, as they won 6-2 against Catholic Institute in the cup, reaching the final where they will play either Ashton or Bandon. The latter tie was postponed due to the weather.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssporthockey

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices