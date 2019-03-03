Roger Federer wins 100th tour level title

Roger Federer reached the landmark of 100 tour-level titles after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 37-year-old joined only Jimmy Connors in amassing a century of tour-level tournament wins in the open era and gained a measure of revenge for his defeat to Tsitsipas in this year's Australian Open.

Federer did not look back after breaking in the opening game as he sealed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 victory in 70 minutes for his eighth title in this event.

"It was all very, very worthwhile, the sacrifice," Federer said in quotes on the ATP Tour website. "We'll see how much I've got left in the tank, but reaching 100 is definitely an absolute dream come true for me.

"I'm so happy I'm still playing. It's been a long, wonderful journey and it all started as a junior world champion. It's been great. I wouldn't do it any differently. I've loved every minute."

Federer was edged out in four sets by Tsitsipas in Melbourne in January, which was their only previous meeting, but the Swiss veteran proved a level above his 20-year-old Greek opponent on Saturday.

Britain's Joe Salisbury clinched the third ATP title of his career as he and United States partner Rajeev Ram triumphed in the doubles event.

The pair overcame Japan's Ben McLachlan and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (4) 6-3.

At the Mexico Open, Nick Kyrgios lifted the trophy after a 6-3 6-4 win over world number three Alexander Zverev.

After a tumultuous week which included a heated battle against world number two Rafael Nadal and a semi-final victory over John Isner, ranked ninth in the world, Kyrgios remained unfazed as he beat his third top-10 player in a week.

Zverev dropped serve just once in the first set but that was enough to give Kyrgios the advantage, the world number 72 winning 86% of his first serve points in the opening set.

The pair traded breaks at the start of the second set but Kyrgios did well to take the lead in the fifth game and held on to seal the win on his first match point, finishing with a total of 26 winners and 13 aces.

Meanwhile in Brazil, Christian Garin advanced to the final after beating Casper Rudd 6-4 6-4.

The Chilean world number 92 will face number-three seed Guido Pella, who defeated Laslo Djere -7-6 (10) 7-6 (1).