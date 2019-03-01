No margin for error at Neptune

The reality of relegation is staring both C & S Neptune and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in the face as defeat for either side in tomorrow’s Men’s Super League clash at Neptune Stadium could seal their fate.

Neptune go into the game on the back of a defeat at Maree, with Killorglin also tasting defeat, at home to UCD Marian. The Blackpool outfit, who dominated during the golden era of the sport, has struggled in recent weeks. Coach Paul Kelleher firmly believes his side are good enough to compete with the Super League’s elite, but cites a different problem: “When the physicality becomes number one priority, we don’t seem to last the pace.”

The Neptune boss is hoping the club’s fans flock to the Neptune Stadium to get behind them in this crucial clash. He added: “We must win, because if Killorgin defeat us by two points or more, they will have us on head-to-head if we finish level in the league standings.”

Elsewhere, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are making a huge surge for championship honours, and their clash with Maree is sure to produce another full house at the Tralee Sports Complex. The Kerry side had a crucial win away to Belfast Star last weekend, and with Templeogue due in the Kingdom on March 9, only maximum points will suffice.

Moycullen are also involved in the relegation dogfight as they prepare to welcome Belfast Star to the NUIG.

Star were left reeling last weekend after losing to Tralee Warriors and coach Adrian Fulton is hoping his side can return to winning ways.

He said: “Losing to Tralee was disappointing, but I think there will be another few twists and turns before the destiny of this championship is decided.”

The big game in Dublin sees leaders Templeogue host great rivals Killester at Inchicore. Templeogue are in pole position, but coach Mark Keenan has warned his troops to stay focused on the job at hand.

Reigning champions UCD Marian travel to Cork on Sunday for a clash against UCC Demons. Demons captain Kyle Hosford is hoping his side can win the battle of the colours.

“We should have beaten them in Dublin, but the stakes are higher in this game, particularly for UCD Marian,” said Hosford.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics clinched the Women’s Super League title last weekend and are in Cork tomorrow for a clash with Fr Mathew’s.

The Kildare side are likely to be without American Breana Green who was injured in their win over Glanmire. Mathew’s also have an injury worry over their American, Chantelle Alford, who faces a late fitness test.

Pyrobel Killester have looked a far stronger side since they signed American Mia Spencer and they will provide stiff opposition for DCU Mercy at Clontarf.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire will give American Adella Randy El her debut when they travel to play WIT Wildcats, while Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell will be expected to win at IT Carlow.