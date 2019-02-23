‘There are different rules for the girls, I don’t get a penny’

The National Elite Finals have long served as an arbiter of Ireland’s boxing hierarchy, the amateur calendar keenly dependent on how the senior cards fall.

This year’s showcase is in large part no different, tonight a red-letter date for the cream of our domestic crop.

Few among them can be afforded an off-night, fewer still a night off.

Not that Kellie Harrington would want one, of course. Despite being awarded a walkover, the Dubliner returns to take on Sweden’s Jelena Jelic, the bout representing a well-earned victory lap for 2018’s world lightweight queen.

Hers was a coronation which took some time coming, Katie Taylor’s totemic amateur reign having oft left Harrington watching the throne.

Dazzling displays in New Delhi saw the 29-year-old finally seize her crown, Kellie’s success on the global scene serving as a stay on any would-be contenders from the home front.

Not that Amy Broadhurst falls easily into the ‘contender’ bracket; her 16 Irish titles smack less of second fiddle and rather more of leading lady.

It’s a haul which pedestaled the Louth prodigy among Ireland’s most decorated underage stars, her CV nonpareil across our sporting landscape.

“Growing up in a family full of boxers, there was no chance of me going into a ‘girly’ sport anyway!” quips Amy of her early beginnings.

“From about the age of five, when my mam would be working, I found myself going down to the boxing club with my dad and my brothers.

“Those days are a bit of a blur, but I remember looking at videos from my first fights and I was throwing one-twos the way I do now! It seemed to come kind of natural for me.”

That same pedigree set her on a path of unprecedented success through youth and junior grades, the heady heights of her long-term ambition routed accordingly.

“My biggest goal, even as a child, was to go to the Olympics. I was 12 years old and remember telling my dad ‘all I want to do is box for Ireland.’

“He’s been with me every step, coaching and training.

“It can be tricky at home sometimes! Even if I’m trying to have a chocolate bar or whatever, he’d be giving out saying ‘you should be eating healthy!’

At just 21, the Dundalk southpaw slides into 2019 with time very much on her side.

The early throes of her stint in the senior ranks have already been a baptism by fire, last year’s elite final loss to Harrington bringing few recriminations but many lessons learned.

The pair’s paths diverged thereafter.

Harrington’s domestic victory freed her to fly the lightweight flag as Broadhurst made the deferential move to 64kg.

From subsequent Team Ireland trips has come something of a ceasefire, the one-time rivals now in each other’s corners rather than opposing ones.

“It was a bit strange at the beginning, because we hadn’t ever really spoken, we weren’t really overly friendly.

“But we’ve gotten to know each other. And when she won the World Championships - and when you look at what she’s come from to now - it’s an example for me.

“Kellie took a step back for Katie, and now I have to do the same with her. After 2020, though, I won’t be standing down for anybody.”

Such was Harrington’s body of work in India that her Tokyo ticket was all but secure stepping off the podium. That upshot was not lost on Broadhurst, the Dealgan fighter left to hastily refix her gaze to 2024.

“Me and my dad had discussed it even before her semi-final.

We knew if she medalled again, there’d be no point going against her for the next Olympics. It was a bit upsetting for me at the time.

“Of course, when it came to the final itself, I was delighted to see her win, cheering her on and getting pictures taken after. I tried not thinking about it back then; in the last few months I’ve accepted it.”

Nefarious officiating would put paid to Broadhurst’s own hopes at those championships, an infamous clash with India’s hometown Simranjit Baath Kaur falling foul of some partisan refereeing.

“I’m not the kind of person to go around shouting ‘robbery’ when I lose, but almost everyone was saying it for me! Even a few of their own coaches and commentators.”

A win against Moira McElligott tonight would go at least some way to righting that wrong, the cachet of a National Elite title sure to secure a return to the world stage.

Alluring though the prospect may be, she now knows more than most that the chutes of amateur boxing can often trump the ladders.

To that end, English lineage on her father’s side has enabled Broadhurst to explore contingencies across the pond, an absence of guaranteed funding at home ensuring the paid ranks have also been afforded cursory consideration.

“After those frustrating days last year, there was a time there around Christmas where I thought ‘I’m going pro’.

“The lack of funding does annoy me, you know. If I was a fella, with everything I’ve achieved, I’d probably be on 12 grand.

“But because I’m a girl, and there are different rules for the girls, I don’t get a penny.

“Last year I entered the ABAs (Amateur Boxing Association Championships) in England and won. It was good, but I don’t think I’d ever switch over.

If you bring a medal back to Dundalk, it’s a huge thing. If I won it over there, being Irish, it wouldn’t be as special.

“In four or five years, if I’m not being funded, I’d have to consider those other options. “In my mind though, it’s still about getting to the Olympics for Ireland.

“That’s still the dream.”