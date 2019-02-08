Coaching and cashflow boosts for hockey

Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels confirmed the “interim” title has been dropped, with Alexander Cox agreeing terms to take the Irish men’s head coach job on a permanent basis.

Cox took on the role in August 2018 on a short-term basis, leading up to December’s World Cup, but the Dutchman will now remain in place for the Olympic cycle at the very least.

Crucially, it follows positive evaluation feedback from the players of his methods and provides an element of stability for 2019 with the Hockey Series Finals in June forming a key part of the Road to Tokyo.

What is likely to change following the World Cup debrief, though, is that many more training camps will be based in Ireland.

The vast majority of get-togethers pre-Christmas were in the Netherlands on Mondays and Tuesdays, something which precluded full-time workers being able to commit to the programme.

Those sessions worked well for the professionals based in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium but Pels says “a balance has to be found with an increased Irish dimension”.

To aid that, work will start in March to upgrade the National Sports Campus hockey pitch to set it up as the men and women’s new high-performance training centre.

Wednesday’s Sport Ireland funding announcement, meanwhile, saw a jump in support for the senior national teams from €520,000 to €730,000 designated.

Included in this is €100,000 dedicated to “direct player support”, an increase from 2017’s carding total of €45,000.

It will simply enable us to run better programmes, importantly having extra assistant coaches, medical and physio support available.

Pels stressed the importance of the increase: “The biggest change should be the amount of contact days and more consistency for training days and camps. We are still working exactly on the logistics of this puzzle to get everyone together.”

Pels added that “hopefully we have a few other surprises coming soon” on the sponsorship front as the sport attempts to kick on following the women’s 2018 silver medal at the World Cup.

On the field, the women had a tough final outing in Granada when they fell 4-1 to Spain as they were unable to build on Anna O’Flanagan’s opening goal in the seventh minute.

It meant two draws and three defeats from the series though they only started with four of the World Cup side yesterday.

Domestically, Cork Harlequins’ women and Cork C of I’s men play their first EYHL games of the new year on Sunday.

For Quins, they face a big challenge when they go to title challengers Loreto on Sunday.

C of I, meanwhile, host a Banbridge side bouyed by the availability of Eugene Magee and Philip Brown following injury issues.

Magee played in the World Cup with a broken bone in his hand but was told last week that he would not require surgery.

For the Garryduff side, they sit in ninth place and will hope to win some of their games in hand to escape the relegation play-off spot.