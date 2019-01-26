Ballincollig retain President’s Cup title after hard-fought win over Tolka Rovers

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig retained their President’s Cup title after defeating Tolka Rovers in hard-fought final.

Ballincollig were given a stark reminder in the opening exchanges that their Dublin rivals meant business and with Alex Dolenko controlling the point Tolka deservedly led 16-15.

In the second quarter, Tolka increased the intensity as Ballincollig looked a disorganised at both ends of the court and with four minutes remaining to the interval they trailed by nine points.

Gradually the Ballincollig American Andre Nation found his shooting range and the lead was reduced to 34-30 with the clock ticking down to the interval.

The Dublin side produced a buzzer beater when Dolenko drained a lay-up that ensured Tolka led 36-30.

The trend of the game changed little in the third and with Nation a bigger threat for Ballincollig they reduced the deficit to 52 -51 entering the final quarter.

Ian McLoughlin put Ballincollig in pole position with consecutive three pointers that eventually broke Tolka Rovers spirit.

Although Tolka gave their all they were always chasing the game coming down the stretch as Ballincollig just about edged a disappointing final.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: C Murray, D Corkery, P McSweeney, A O’Connor, I McLoughlin, A Lordan, C O’Sullivan, C Blount, S O’Sullivan, S O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, Daire O’Sullivan, J Kelly, A Chandler, A Nation, I James.

Tolka Rovers: E Lawless, P Caffery, O O’Reilly, M Murray, A Dolenko, B Owens, S Moore, T Kenny, C Liston, J Goldsborough, D O’Beirne, M Blanchfield.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), J Dooley (Portlaoise), M Landos (Dublin).

MVP: Ian McLoughlin (Ballincollig).