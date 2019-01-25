Cliodhna Sargent: Cork Harlequins need consistency

Cliodhna Sargent warns that Cork Harlequins must find a great level of consistency in the second half of the season if they are to capture silverware.

They start their 2019 schedule tomorrow with a tricky away date at Muckross in the Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals. Quins are without Yvonne O’Byrne as players involved in the national senior women’s camp in Chile are not allowed compete in the cup this season. The Farmers’ Cross club finished 2018 in good form, rising to the top half of the EY Hockey League with three wins from four outings.

Included in that was a 1-0 success against Muckross but the newly promoted outfit are causing opponents trouble with their deep-lying press and swift counter-attack game. “We need to have our counter cover sorted at all times and be aware that they are fast in attack,” Sargent said ahead of the rematch. “In our previous game, their goalkeeper [Ellie McLoughlin] played very well, so I would expect her to save any direct shots, which means deflections and back post will be key.”

Quins had a large turnover of players during the summer with Roisín Upton returning to Catholic Institute and Naomi Carroll out with an ACL injury.

It meant it took some time for the Champions Trophy finalists to find their groove. Sargent agreed: “We were very inconsistent in the first half of the season. We have definitely developed as the games have progressed but we need to be able to consistently reproduce good performances. To do this we need to be tougher in defence and prevent easy goalscoring opportunities.”

Elsewhere, Cork C of I are also on the trail of national glory, away to Three Rock Rovers in the women’s Irish Hockey Trophy. Munster clubs have been the dominant force in the Trophy in recent years, with C of I sharing the silverware with Bandon and Catholic Institute.

There are three Munster league matches on the agenda, with first facing second when Ashton host Insta. Should the Limerick side take the spoils, they would move three clear with a game in hand. For Ashton, it makes for an extra big weekend as they make their debut on the National Indoor Trophy stage in Antrim on Sunday. The Munster champions meet Leinster winners Railway Union at 9.30am, hoping for a semi-final spot against either Ards or Galway. In the men’s indoor, Limerick face champions, Three Rock. Cookstown and Railway are the other semi-finalists.

Limerick won the Munster title three weeks ago in what was the first edition of the provincial indoor league in over 30 years.