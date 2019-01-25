Liffey Celtics looking to make all that pain pay

Ailbhe O’Connor’s shoulders shake as she chuckles at the memory, but then laughter is supposed to be the best medicine and the wounds suffered when Liffey Celtics first emerged onto the national club scene have long since healed.

The club’s first stab at Division One came in 2009 and began with a mauling in Killarney on opening day. Two years later and they had learned quickly enough to make the leap of faith into the Super League. That’s when the learning curve took on a gradient of Himalayan proportions.

Basketball Ireland knew they would need help on the climb.

Courtyard Liffey Celtic’s Ailbhe O’Connor goes for a basket as DCU Mercy’s Sam Hyslip attempts a block in the Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brunell, whom they meet in Sunday’s Hula Hoops National Cup final, elevated themselves to the top step the same year and the game’s governing body granted the pair exemption from relegation for two seasons in an effort to help them find their feet.

They would need it. Liffey Celtics would win just one game in that spell. The low point came in Cork one day when they shipped a 100-18 beating at the hands of Glanmire that continues to invade O’Connor’s thoughts each time they make the same journey.

“I remember crying the whole way home in the car,” she reflected this week.

One of the Glanmire coaches spoke to them in the dressing-room after that game and implored them to keep on trucking. He talked about how they themselves had experienced similar lows on the way up but it was hard for anyone to see beyond the rim of the deep hole they were in then.

O’Connor can look back now and see it all with more logic and less emotion.

Liffey Celtics were painfully young at the time. As a team and as a club. Anna Pupin had played at a high level before moving to Ireland from Poland but the rest of them were kids, most of them just out of their teens or approaching their 21st celebrations.

“We were like children,” O’Connor said. “We were like lambs to the slaughter.”

The club had only been put on the road in 2003 and no-one had a road map. O’Connor used to travel into the city to watch Meteors or Tolka Rovers play Super League. No-one thought about Liffey Celtics joining them one day. O’Connor’s group were a combination of guinea pigs and vanguard, but it wasn’t easy for a new outfit on the Dublin/Kildare border. They had no professionals when they stepped onto the national scene, no Americans, no links with any college.

What they did have was each other.

Liffey Celtics have always been lucky with their Americans. Brianna Green and Allie LeClaire are key components this season but the vast majority are locals or, in the case of Pupin or Karen Mealy from Castlecomer, de facto locals in that they have been there so long.

The bond between the players was obvious as O’Connor and Shauna Homan, whose father and uncle set up the club, nattered away at the National Arena on Wednesday night, finishing each other’s sentences and sharing the role of historical narrator with ease.

“We’re (all) best friends,” said Homan.

It’s family. Our whole lives pretty much revolve around basketball. Even the things you do out(side) of training sessions, it affects your team. Like, even if we want to go to the cinema we’ll go withour team.

There doesn’t seem to be much scope for movies.

Six of the ten players on the senior team, O’Connor and Homan included, give more of their time to the club in a coaching capacity. Aine O’Connor, Ailbhe’s sister and another on final duty, is a coach with the U18s who play in the club’s first ever underage National Cup final tomorrow.

The hold the club has on its people is most obvious in the fact that another coach on the sideline for the U18 decider – they face WIT Wildcats after beating Brunell in the semi - is Erin O’Connor who played with Celtics last year but has since joined up with Ulster Elks.

Some ties stay bound.

This is just what they do. Even at their lowest ebb, as they struggled to keep their heads above water in the Super League, the players could see the talent bubbling under the surface and they understand how their boots-on-the-ground efforts now continue to float all boats.

O’Connor was still only in her mid-teens when she was helping out with the U11s. She explains that not by way of self-promotion, her sole purpose in mentioning the fact is to highlight what a close-knit community the club is and they’ve all seen how it pays off.

Sorcha Tiernan and Niamh Masterson were members of that U11 squad, the former joining the senior panel last year and the latter following a similar route 12 months later. It’s a self-perpetuating system thanks to the work put in.

“That’s really special,” said O’Connor.

We’re the only team in the Super League that has that. We have all come through the underage structures and played together since U13, U14. Megan (Howe) would have been on the year below.

The club is now firmly established at the top tier. Wedged into the firmament. A first Super League title was bagged two seasons ago, a loss to Glanmire in the Cup final that same season leaves them still in search of a maiden triumph in the game’s showpiece.

They are 10-0 in the league this term, operating with a squad of considerable talent and depth. The Americans have bought into the family vibe – LeClaire’s parents have flown in from Wisconsin for the decider - and they have learned from 2017 when guilty of playing the occasion.

They talk affectionately of their Cork opponents on Sunday. Of the fact that both have profited so much from that stay of execution in the Super League almost a decade ago, and of the similarities in their admirable efforts at underage levels, but such similar shades can’t obscure the dominant view.

“We want it for each other,” said Homan.