Killester aim to learn lessons from league hiding in cup final

Killester coach Brian O’Malley hopes his side learned some valuable lessons from last week’s league defeat to UCD Marian ahead of tomorrow night’s National Cup final rematch.

Twenty points seperated the sides last weekend and coach O’Malley admits the loss was a valuable wake-up call. “We underperformed and UCD Marian were comfortable winners but they gave us a gentle reminder what they are about. I wasn’t happy with many aspects of our game but the lads are such a great squad they will know that without I laying the law down.”

Killester are boosted by the return of ace forward Luis Filberto Garcia Hoyos, who missed last weekend’s defeat through injury. And O’Malley’s side wouldn’t lack for added motivation in Tallaght having being pipped by UCD Marian (72-71) in a league play-off at the same venue last year.

“Hopefully we will be ready to match the intensity of this quality UCD Marian side. When UCD play to their strengths they are a hard side to break down but I am sure the guys will not want to experience another defeat at this Arena.”

UCD Marian will be keen to banish their own demons also — having lost to Templeogue in controversial fashion 12 months ago when their Greek- born coach Ioannis Liapakis was punished for encroaching on the court with a technical foul.

Liapakis admitted: “I was deeply hurt at the time but I have moved on and hopefully the guys will be rewarded on this occasion.”

Conor Meany, who has played with the club for the past 25 years, believes that chapter is closed for the club. “We could talk about it all day (about that call) but it will make little difference as it will not change anything so we have moved on from it.”

The UCD stalwart is pleasantly surprised how his teammates have found a rich vein of form in the last fortnight. “We were superb in defeating Belfast Star in the Cup semi-final in Cork and last week we defeated Killester so we are on a decent run. The beauty of the cup is that it’s 40 minutes of basketball in a one-off game and over the years we have seen upsets, including the last time we won the Cup against Killester in 2011.

Defence will be a key as both sides have players capable of making big impressions in the offence court.

UCD’s American Mike Garrow is a hard-working player who will test Killester’s resolve as he can produce baskets inside and outside the perimeter. Ciarán Roe was the Killester star in their semi-final win against Tralee Warriors but UCD Marian have players that can restrict him tomorrow.

Killester’s American Royce Williams is another good shooter and his contribution could determine the destiny of the title. The return of Garcia Hoyos is a huge boost for Killester as his strength at the post will help them in the physicality stakes.

It’s certain to be a thrilling encounter.