World champion Kellie Harrington Euro boxer of the year

World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington was unveiled as European Elite Female Boxer of 2018 at the European Boxing Confederation inaugural awards in the Netherlands yesterday.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 06:20 AM
World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington was unveiled as European Elite Female Boxer of 2018 at the European Boxing Confederation inaugural awards in the Netherlands yesterday.

The Dubliner received her trophy at the packed Wings Hotel in Rotterdam on Sunday. “I’m delighted to receive this award. Last year was a fantastic year for me and I’m looking forward to the challenges in 2019,” she said.

Harrington and Germany’s Ornella Wahner, who is trained by ex-Irish coach Eddie Bolger who has also worked Harrington’s corner, were the only Europeans to win gold at last November’s World Championships in New Delhi.

But Harrington, who boxes out of the St Mary’s BC, also won European Elite bronze in 2018. She also ranked No. 1 in the world at lightweight (60kg).

“I’m delighted with the award but my feet are firmly on the ground,” added the world champion. “I just take it one round at a time. I don’t think of how easy or hard it is going to be. If it was easy, everyone would be doing it. And if you think about it being too hard, you may as well hang up your gloves.”

Harrington will also defend her Irish belt at next month’s Elite Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium where she’ll be aiming for her 9th crown.

The Dubliner was accompanied by club coach Noel Burke in Rotterdam where she trained and sparred over the weekend ahead of her title defence at the home of Irish boxing.

