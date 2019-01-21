McCormack/Mitchell triumph in Carrick-on-Suir

Moving into the lead on the second stage, Derry’s Marty McCormack and co-driver Barney Mitchell went on to take their Tiger Risk liveried Skoda Fabia R5 to a 10.8 second victory in the Willie Loughman Carrick-on-Suir Forest Rally, the opening round of the Valvoline Irish Forest Rally Championship.

They were pushed right to the end of the day’s six stages by the Ford Fiesta R5 of last year’s winners and late entry, Waterford’s Andrew Purcell and his Cork co-driver Mark Wiley.

Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (S14 Subaru WRC) and his Letterkenny co-driver Rory Kennedy were 15 seconds further behind in third.

Victory in the two-wheel drive category went to Shane McGirr (Toyota Starlet) following the demise of long-time leader David Crossen, who retired after he drove his Ford Escort through S.S. 5 with a puncture that ultimately led to some mechanical damage.

Reigning Valvoline Irish Forest Rally champion Josh Moffett was the principal non-starter while Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) retired en route to the opening stage near Mullinavat with an ECU issue. On the stage Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (S14 Subaru WRC) set the pace with McCormack 2.7 seconds behind and 0.4 seconds in front of the R5 Fiesta R5 of Sam Moffett.

Purcell was fourth, 4.3 seconds off top spot in a top six that also included the Mitsubishis of Tyrone pair Patrick O’Brien and Niall McCullagh. Top seed Monaghan’s Barry McKenna occupied seventh - 14.1 seconds adrift of rally leader Jennings. Down’s David Crossen (Ford Escort) led the two-wheel drive category.

The slightly longer second stage at Inistioge brought a change in the lead as McCormack set a strong pace that saw him establish a 5.6 seconds advantage. There was also a change for that second spot with Purcell, who admitted he was ring rusty on the opening stage, became McCormack’s closest rival. Jennings was 0.7 of a second further behind while Moffett, a further 4.1 seconds behind, had to contend with accelerator issues through the 6.69 km test. Although McKenna slotted into fourth, he was still 21.4 seconds off the lead.

Heavy fog descended on the final stage of the opening loop and while all the two-wheel drive cars managed to get through, it was cancelled after just a few of the top seeds completed the stage. It proved fortunate for Moffett, as he would have lost considerable time when his Fiesta R5 punctured. All of the top seeds were credited with a nominal time. Meanwhile, Brendan Cumiskey (Skoda Fabia R5) ws untroubled in sixth followed by the Mitsubishis of Dónall Sweeney and Niall McCullagh. The top ten was rounded off by the Citroen DS3 R5 of Niall Henry and the Mitsubishi of Austin Snow.

Ray Breen (Fiesta R5), co-driven by his son, World rally ace Craig, held 20th overall. David Crossen (Escort) continued to blitz the opposition, his nearest rival Shane McGirr (Toyota Starlet) was 37 seconds in arrears and admitted to having a major moment over a crest during the third stage. Adrian Hetherington (Escort) was some 14 seconds adrift in third.

Following the service at New Ross the crews tackled the same loop of three stages. On S.S. 4 Jennings set the best stage time, to move into second – six seconds behind rally leader McCormack.

On the penultimate stage Purcell was quickest but only by a second as McCormack and Jennings set the same stage time.

The organisers were pleased that the earlier fog had disappeared so S.S. 6 could be completed.

McCormack pushed hard through the final stage to secure victory with Purcell reeling in Jennings for second. Moffett, McKenna and Niall McCullagh rounded out the top six. McGirr eased off on the latter half of the final stage to take the two-wheel drive category – 13.2 seconds ahead of Hetherington.

Josh McErlean/Liam Moynihan (Peugeot 208 R2) won the Junior category.