Golden State ride hot start to thrash Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors set an NBA record of 51 points in the first quarter to earn a 142-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ran riot in the Warriors' fifth straight win, each producing 31 points on the way to clinching the Western Conference top spot.

A Steph dish 👉 Andre dunk grabs the @StateFarm Assist of the Night. pic.twitter.com/dQiB12AJFO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2019

Kevin Durant added 27 points as his side produced 21 three-pointers - including 10 in the opening quarter for a franchise record.

As well as breaking the 50-point barrier held by several teams, the monster win at Pepsi Center snapped Denver's 12-game home winning run, and put the Warriors half a game ahead of their conference rivals.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, had a big night at Wells Fargo Center, scoring 83 points in the first half before dishing out a 149-107 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Jimmy Butler - with 19 points - enjoyed a successful first meeting against his former team after last November's trade deal.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his fourth triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Miami Heat.

The Greek Freak recorded his 4th triple-double of the season in 25 minutes!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vFeE9RxVuq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 16, 2019

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points in the 124-86 win, giving the Bucks the second-best NBA record on 31-12.

The Los Angeles Lakers found a way to win without LeBron James, having fallen 4-7 since losing the forward in December to a groin injury, and handed the Chicago Bulls their eighth straight loss with the 107-100 victory.

Meanwhile, John Collins scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 142-126 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers eased past the Phoenix Suns 131-97.