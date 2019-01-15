TG4 to broadcast National Cup finals weekend

TG4 will broadcast the showpiece deciders from the Hula Hoops National Cup finals weekend at the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght.

The Men’s Pat Duffy showdown between Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, (Saturday, January 26th, 8pm) and the Women’s Paudie O’Connor final featuring Courtyard Liffey Celtics and Singleton SuperValu Brunell, (Sunday, January 27th, 5.30pm) will be both carried live by the station.

This is the first year that both the men’s and women’s Cup finals will be standalone events on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Eleven titles will be decided over the weekend of action which commences with the IWA Cup final between Ballybrack Bulls v Rebel Wheelers on Friday, January 25th 6.30pm.

Friday, January 25: IWA Cup final: Ballybrack Bulls v Rebel Wheelers, 6.30pm; NICC Men’s Cup final: Glasnevin v Drogheda Bullets, 8.30pm.

Saturday, January 26: U18 Women’s National Cup final: WIT Wildcats v Liffey Celtics, 10am; NICC Women’s National Cup final: Fr Mathews v Killester, noon; U20 Men’s National Cup final: Dublin Lions v Neptune, 2pm; Men’s Presidents National Cup final: Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 4pm; Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup final: Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, 8pm.

Sunday, January 27: U18 Men’s National Cup final: Belfast Star v Moycullen, 10am; U20 Women’s National Cup final: Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, noon; Women’s Division One National Cup final: Maree v Ulster University Elks, 2pm; Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup final: Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, 5.30pm.