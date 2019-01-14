Gillespie and Conroy take first cycling golds of 2019

The first major event of the 2019 Irish cycling season was held in brilliant sunshine as the National cyclo-cross championships got underway at the grounds of Fota House, Cork.

The big winners of the weekend were Lara Gillespie and David Conroy who claimed the respective national titles.

After months of preparation and planning by the hosting ‘De Ronde Van Cork’ cycling club, the stage was set for a weekend of fierce competition as riders from four provinces descended on the famous venue.

The National Women’s Championship was the first title down for decision. Having won the gold medal at the European Track Championships in Switzerland last August, Wicklow teenager Lara Gillespie (Orwell Wheelers) justified her favouritism but was forced to battle hard before narrowly claiming the top honours.

In what was a close finish, Gillespie powered through at the line to out-sprint US-based Maria Larkin (The Call Up p/b Bike Law) and Lucy O’Donnell (Kanturk), who rounded out the podium.

A few hours later Conroy (Scott - Eurocycles) showed his class by coming home in impressive style to take the men’s title.

Conroy, 19, came into the race as the hot favourite having done much of his preparation in Belgium on the highly competitive European racing circuit. The win will come as a relief to the Dubliner who claimed a silver at last year’s championships.

The 2015 champion David Montgomery (Ulster) was second while last year’s winner Darnell Moore (Caldwell Cycles) came in third.

Meanwhile on the International front, new Irish Pro team EvoPro Racing are heading to New Zealand this week to begin preparation for their first race of the season at the ‘New Zealand Cycle Classic’ which begins on January 23rd.

The team are targeting at least 10 victories in their first season.

The rest of the Irish professional riders will also start their seasons in the coming weeks.

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett will begin his campaign at the Vuelta San Juan in Argentina on January 27th while stage race specialist Dan Martin will get his season underway in Spain at the Mallorca Challenge at the end of the month.

Nicholas Roche and Eddie Dunbar are currently in pre-season training but are yet to announce their first races.