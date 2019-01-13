Round-up: Ballincollig remain on course to retain National Cup

Men's Division 1 round up

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain on course to retain their President’s National Cup following their comfortable 112-70 win over Limerick Celtics.

The Cork side took command in the first half and with American Andre Nation giving an exhibition with a 39 point tally they easily saw off the shannonsiders.

The game looked over as a contest at the interval when Ballincollig blew their opponents away with champagne basketball that saw them race into a 27 point interval lead.

Ballincollig captain Ciaran O’Sullivan who played a key role in their win spoke of his delight in returning to Tallaght for another tilt at the title.

O’Sullivan said: “We had a blip coming into this game when losing a league game to Kubs so it was all hands on deck this week to get ready for this semi- final.”

The Limerick side lost key American player over the Christmas period and O’Sullivan felt that weakened their side considerably .

He added: “We knew that Turrell Morris was a huge loss to Celtics but I think we have to be pleased in the manner we closed out this game so early but for now it’s back to the training court.”

Tolka Rovers produced a shock in the President’s cup semi- final when they disposed of IT Carlow 86-77.

Carlow IT were quickest from the blocks and with Johnny McCarthy dictating affairs at the point they deservedly commanded a 27-21 opening quarter lead.

The trend of the game changed little in the second period but Carlow kept their noses in front to lead 40-32 at the break.

Suddenly the game changed on its head in the third quarter as Tolka inspired by Alex Dolenko sprung to life and entering the last quarter they had moved into 62-58 lead.

In the last quarter Tolka stayed in control and deservedly booked their place into the decider.

In the NICC Men’s quarter finals there were wins for Drogheda Bullets and Glasnevin.

Drogheda Bullets under former Neptune star American of the eighties Gerald Kennedy produced the shock of the weekend when defeating last year’s finalists BC Leixlip Zalgiris 86-76.

Kennedy said:” I cannot describe my elation with this win as it was a game that I was very proud to be part of from start to finish.”

He added: “The achievement for a club from Drogheda to be participating in the National Cup finals is incredible but we have some work to do for the next fortnight.”

Glasvnevin will meet Drogheda Bullets in the decider as they easily overcame Presentation College Athenry 88-55 with former UCD Marian Super League star Kevin Foley playing a key role.

Foley along with former Killester ace Pete Madsen played starring roles as he looks forward to getting back playing at basketball headquarters.

“It’s going to be fun but we know that Drogheda Bullets are a very good side,” said Foley.

Killester’s Women’s side completed the NICC semi- finals when they easily accounted for East Cavan Eagles 71-41 to set up a final date with Cork side Fr Mathews.

U20 Mens round-up

Neptune 100 - Templeogue 65

Neptune will contest the U20 Men’s National Cup final against Dublin Lions following a comfortable 100-65 win over Templeogue.

The class of Neptune was evident from tip off and with three Super League panellists in their squad their skills proved too much for the Dubliners to contain.

Right from tip off Neptune looked energetic all over the court and despite Iarla McKeon opening with a three pointer for Templeogue Neptune responded with a similar basket on their next possession courtesy of Darragh O’Sullivan.

The home fans were treated to a wonderful finish to the quarter when Scott Hannigan assisted Jake Collins for a classy buzzer beater basket.

As our U-20 Men’s prepare for the next two weeks to take Dublin Lions in the @BballIrl U-20 Men’s National Cup Final in Tallaght, here is a look back at some of the highlights Dunks, Spin Moves, no look passes, buzzer beaters as the #TuneArmy take to the N7 to support the boys pic.twitter.com/rV7PzmK8y5 — Coughlan CandS Neptune (@Neptune1BC) January 13, 2019

Leading 37-28 Neptune’s pressure increased in the second period and with O’Sullivan, Cian Heaphy and the Hannigan twins Scott and James leading their charge they surged into a 16 point interval lead.

The game turned on its head in the third quarter as Neptune demolished Templeogue with high tempo defence and despite the outstanding Heaphy picking up a back injury his team put this game to bed when they commanded a 80-52 lead entering the final quarter.

It was a case of going through the motions for the Leesiders coming down the stretch as coach Kieran Leahy praised his troops.

Leahy said: “At half time although commanding a 16 point lead I felt we were slack in defence but once we increased the intensity it was game over.”

The Neptune chief was delighted his team had learned from last year’s U18 cup defeat to the same opposition and he couldn’t have been happier with the performance of his team.

“When you have a squad of players that have the dedication of this group of players it makes my job so much easier and enjoyable and hopefully we can finish the business in the final,” added Leahy.

The trio of O’Sullivan, Heaphy and David Murray are all playing big minutes in the Super League and that’s a huge advantage to this trio when competing at this level.

“The lads are all quality players and it showed in this semi- final as Templelogue basically had no answers when the questions were asked,” concluded Leahy.

Scorers for Neptune: S Hannigan 22, C Heaphy 21, D O’Sullivan 21.

Templeogue: I McKeon 16, C Gordon 11, K Arcilla 7.

In the second semi-final Dublin Lions were made work hard before overcoming Portlaoise Panthers 68-62.

The Lions inspired by some tremendous outside shooting from Samuel Mohamed and Tiernan Howe led 45-36 at the break but had to withstand a late Panthers rally.

Scorers for Dublin Lions: S Mohamed 14, T Howe 13, J Maguire 10.

Portlaoise Panthers: J Gormley 17, T Swayne 14, J Phelan 14.

U18 Womens round-up

Liffey Celtics 68 - Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell 59

Liffey Celtics of Kildare will have two teams representing them at the Hula Hoops National Cup finals in Tallaght at the end of the month as their Under 18 team will join their Women’s Super League team following their magnificent 68-59 win over Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell.

The opening quarter was competitive but with Liffey’s Katie Williamson and Ciara Bracken dominating in the offence court it was no surprise they commanded a 20-13 lead entering the second quarter.

Credit to Brunell they battled hard in the second quarter but despite the Kildare outfit only amassing seven points they still trailed 27-25 at the break.

On the restart Celtics improved at both ends of the court but following a superb Lauren Homan drive to the hoop Brunell led 38-32.

Suddenly the Cork side went into meltdown as they were punished on the boards by their Kildare opponents who turned the game on its head to lead 49-45 entering the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Liffey Celtics took control as the energy drained Brunell side offered little resistance with Celtics booking their place into the final after a truly wonderful sporting game.

The mood in the Liffey Celtics camp was one of elation as coach Aine O’Connor praised her teams battling performance.

O’Connor said: “I thought we played reasonably well with the exception of the second quarter where we only managed to score seven points but that problem was addressed at half time.”

The Liffey chief believes there is a special bond in this group of players.

“Erin Bracken and I have been involved with this team since nursery and to help them reach a National cup final is a special day for us and hopefully they can produce the goods at the National Baketball Arena,” added O’Connor.

In the second semi-final Waterford Wildcats proved too strong for Templeogue running out 65-32 winners.

The Waterford side were seldom troubled by their Dublin opponents as coach Tommy O’Mahony praised his troops.

“We played well enough and now the real test will come in the final against a very talented Liffey Celtics but it will be an enjoyable experience for all the girls,” said Tommy O’Mahony.

Scorers

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: K Walsh 24, L Homan 17, O Murphy 8.

Liffey Celtics: K Williamson 27, C Bracken 20, F Akorde 6.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: A Morrissey, A O’Brien, E Hannigan, O Murphy, L Homan, L Crean-Hickey, E Leen, N Bowdren, K Walsh, E Murphy, T Lynch, C Morey.

Liffey Celtics: C Masterson, E Harrington, M Doherty, A Bowler, K Martir, S Russell, S Dillon, C Bracken, A Akorede, C Mulleady, K Williamson, K Rochford.

Referees: Martin McGettrick (Dublin), Peter James Coughlan (Cork), Niamh Callaghan (Dublin).