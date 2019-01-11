Sarah Livsey shines as Fr Mathews book final ticket

Fr Mathews 59 Glanmire 40

Fr Mathews advanced to the final of the NICC Women’s National Cup when they comfortably defeated Cork rivals Glanmire at the Neptune Stadium last night.

The opening quarter was all about the superb shooting of Fr Mathews’ Sarah Livsey who nailed a brace of long-range three-pointers that edged her team into a six-point lead midway through this period.

Glanmire consistently turned the ball over and it was no surprise they trailed 20-14 entering the second period.

It got worse for Glanmire on the restart as they were totally outplayed at both ends of the court with the shooting skills of Danielle Murphy O’Riordan posing them all sorts of problems.

Trailing 27-16 midway through the quarter, Glanmire needed a run and, helped by consecutive Jessica Quirke baskets, they reduced the deficit to four points with three minutes remaining to the interval.

Leading 31-30 at the break Mathews were quickest from the blocks and with Emer Twomey working tirelessly at the post she nailed consecutive baskets.

Glanmire simply ran out of ideas in this period and Mathews looked in a good position entering the last quarter when commanding a 10-point lead, 44-34.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire went into meltdown as Fr Mathews booked their place into the decider with relative ease.

GLANMIRE: C O’Driscoll, L Fitzpatrick, M Ni Chionnaith, A Ascenio Riu, E Butterworth, L A Wilkinson, H Sexton, A O’Riordan, A Edwards- Murphy, R Quirke, J Quirke, M McCarthy.

FR MATHEWS: K Murphy, S O’Mahony, S Liveesev, A Gibbons, E Twomey, A Leahy, H Lynch, B Courtney, C Kiely, J O’Regan, S Fitzgerald.

Referees: E Cooke (Cork), A Kremenskas (Cork).