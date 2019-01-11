Sarah Livsey shines as Fr Mathews book final ticket

Fr Mathews advanced to the final of the NICC Women’s National Cup when they comfortably defeated Cork rivals Glanmire at the Neptune Stadium last night.

Sarah Livsey shines as Fr Mathews book final ticket
Friday, January 11, 2019 - 22:57 PM

Fr Mathews 59 Glanmire 40

Fr Mathews advanced to the final of the NICC Women’s National Cup when they comfortably defeated Cork rivals Glanmire at the Neptune Stadium last night.

The opening quarter was all about the superb shooting of Fr Mathews’ Sarah Livsey who nailed a brace of long-range three-pointers that edged her team into a six-point lead midway through this period.

Glanmire consistently turned the ball over and it was no surprise they trailed 20-14 entering the second period.

It got worse for Glanmire on the restart as they were totally outplayed at both ends of the court with the shooting skills of Danielle Murphy O’Riordan posing them all sorts of problems.

Trailing 27-16 midway through the quarter, Glanmire needed a run and, helped by consecutive Jessica Quirke baskets, they reduced the deficit to four points with three minutes remaining to the interval.

Leading 31-30 at the break Mathews were quickest from the blocks and with Emer Twomey working tirelessly at the post she nailed consecutive baskets.

Glanmire simply ran out of ideas in this period and Mathews looked in a good position entering the last quarter when commanding a 10-point lead, 44-34.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire went into meltdown as Fr Mathews booked their place into the decider with relative ease.

GLANMIRE: C O’Driscoll, L Fitzpatrick, M Ni Chionnaith, A Ascenio Riu, E Butterworth, L A Wilkinson, H Sexton, A O’Riordan, A Edwards- Murphy, R Quirke, J Quirke, M McCarthy.

FR MATHEWS: K Murphy, S O’Mahony, S Liveesev, A Gibbons, E Twomey, A Leahy, H Lynch, B Courtney, C Kiely, J O’Regan, S Fitzgerald.

Referees: E Cooke (Cork), A Kremenskas (Cork).

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportbasketballplace: neptune stadiumperson: sarah livseyperson: fr mathewsperson: fr mathews’person: danielle murphy o’riordanperson: jessica quirkeperson: mathewsperson: emer twomeyperson: glanmireperson: c o’driscollperson: l fitzpatrickperson: m ni chionnaithperson: a ascenio riuperson: e butterworthperson: l a wilkinsonperson: h sextonperson: a o’riordanperson: a edwards- murphyperson: r quirkeperson: j quirkeperson: m mccarthyperson: k murphyperson: s o’mahonyperson: s liveesevperson: a gibbonsperson: e twomeyperson: a leahyperson: h lynchperson: b courtneyperson: c kielyperson: j o’reganperson: s fitzgeraldperson: e cookeperson: a kremenskasevent: nicc women’s national cuporganisation: corkorganisation: glanmire

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices