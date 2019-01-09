Éamon Bowen steers team to John O’Donovan Cup glory

Team Éamon Bowen (Éamon Bowen, Declan O’Leary, Pat O’Donovan) got the perfect start to 2019 when they beat Team Craig Moynihan (Craig Moynihan, Maurice Connolly, Darren Bowen) in the John O’Donovan Cup final at Bottlehill.

Bowen got a brilliant first shot which beat Moynihan’s opener by 25m. Connolly got a short second for Moynihan’s. Bowen’s pressed on and when Éamon Bowen got a big shot to Dan’s corner they were almost a bowl clear. They raised the bowl in the next exchange and held it to the bridge. O’Donovan got a short bowl for Bowen’s there and the contest was wide open.

It was level past the well. Bowen got a very nice pick with his bowl from there to sight, which Moynihan failed to follow. Moynihan closed to five metres with a great bowl to the top of the short straight. The last shots fell to Maurice Connolly and Declan O’Leary, Connolly was right with his and O’Leary beat the line for victory.

Jimmy O’Driscoll beat Cian Boyle in the last shot in the Hancy Hubbert Cup at Béal na Marbh.

He got the better of good opening shots by 50m. Boyle’s second missed light. O’Driscoll opened the bend and pushed his lead close to a bowl. He increased his odds with a great third and he rubbed to sight at the top of the hill to maintain his advantage.

Boyle rallied with two good shots in succession and when O’Driscoll hit the rock the lead was down to 60m. They both got great bowls past Hubbard’s, with O’Driscoll holding his odds. Boyle was level after their shots to light at the start of the straight. Boyle then won a 70m lead with another massive shot past the hedge. He lost a chance to extend his lead by missing sight.

They were still level after two more to the novice line. O’Driscoll regained the lead when he made sight at the hill. He then beat a big bowl from Boyle and won the last shot well.

Adrian Buttimer beat Tommy Butler in the last shot of the Lyre tournament final. He won the opening shot, but Butler won the next two to the forestry. Buttimer regained the lead with a great fourth and then beat a super shot from Butler over the tunnel. He increased his lead to almost a bowl to Crowley’s.

He lost ground to McCarthy’s, where Butler brushed the stone fence to close the gap. At the start of the railing, Butler had the lead down to 25m. Butler then played a brilliant bowl, but Buttimer beat it well. They both struggled in the next three. Butler closed with a big one, which Buttimer beat by just two metres.

James Nagle beat Denis Cronin by almost a bowl in the JJ Murphy Cup at Bauravilla. He had close to a bowl after two to Robin’s Cross. They were both close to the netting in two more. Cronin kept the lead under a bowl in the next two past Dekker’s. It was still under a bowl after another two to the rock and onto the bridge. After another two Nagle raised the bowl in full, but then missed a chance to extend his lead.

Cronin made a late rally with a super second last which brought the lead under a bowl. Nagle made sure of victory with his next shot to just shy of the line. Cronin beat the line to save the bowl of odds.

John Shorten beat David Hubbard at Peake. Hubbard opened with a decent shot, but Shorten beat it well. Hubbard’s second missed light which left him almost a bowl behind at the Doctor’s cross. Shorten reached the next bend in two more to extend his lead to almost two bowls. At the bridge he had well over two bowls.

Hubbard played well on the straight to cut the lead to a bowl. They contested that lead to the line.

Thomas Walsh and Donie Connolly bowled well to beat Denis Murphy and Jamie Condon in the Carraig na bhFear Christmas Novice final. They trailed by a bowl at Daunt’s, but exploited three poor shots in succession from their opponents to go a bowl in front at the creamery. And a huge last shot from Walsh made it two bowls.

Frankie Kiely beat Denis Murphy in the last shot at Ballinacurra. He opened with three massive bowls to the church to raise almost a bowl. Murphy won the lead with a big fifth shot and they were level to the bridge. Both missed chances to Cronin’s.

Kiely got a big shot to light at the last bend, which Murphy beat by five metres. Kiely regained the lead for the last shot and won by 15m. He also beat Murphy in the return by almost a bowl.