The changing of the guard

It is often said that great boxers don’t retire - boxing retires them.

Ray Leonard and Ray Robinson remain cases in point, two epochal icons who hung around long enough for the ‘sugar’ to turn sour, who retired on their backs instead of on their terms.

The self-seeking streak so central to sporting success makes it difficult for most high-flying fighters to face the music before it fades, to front up to reality before reality bites back.

Soon to be 32, Carl Frampton finds himself approaching that rock and hard place, a former Fighter of the Year whose lightning may be about to leave the bottle.

To suggest it already has would be remiss, of course. Frampton’s 2018 was still largely on-broadway, a picture-perfect performance against Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire topped by a dream-making display under the lights at Windsor Park.

Those wins worked the Belfast man once more into world title contention, the three-time champion widely expected to make it four recently.

Instead, he was but the latest opponent drowned beneath Josh Warrington’s rising tide, the Leeds man’s perpetual motion quelling all arrows in Frampton’s quiver.

“I was fit and strong but Josh was fitter and stronger,” reflected the beaten challenger. “I was hurt a number of times.

After the Christmas break, I’ll sit down with my team and the people around me and we’ll make a decision.

A looming courtroom dispute involving former mentor Barry McGuigan seems certain to hold at least some sway in the immediacy of any such decision, the early strains emanating from that legal wrangle a sign of its likely toll.

Filling Frampton’s managerial vacuum post-McGuigan have been MTK Global, the now notorious promotional firm co-founded, in part, by Daniel Kinahan.

Though the latter’s ties to the burgeoning enterprise were duly severed in 2017, the murky legacy of his links continue to frame the firm’s presence in these parts — or lack thereof.

February saw new CEO Sandra Vaughan formalise an already cold war on that front, banning those in her stable from engaging with media houses in the Republic. Frampton is but one of many whose colours are nailed to the MTK mast, Olympic medalists Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes among the other high-profile Irish names in that number.

Coverage of the pair’s progression in the pro ranks has thus been stymied, the success of Ireland’s latest world champion TJ Doheny likely to be similarly so.

“This witch-hunt by Irish media left me with no choice but for MTK Global to pull out of the Republic of Ireland,” says Vaughan. “We will not host fight nights in Dublin nor will any MTK Global athletes fight on a Dublin card.

“Many of these fighters have won Olympic or world title medals at amateur level and are considered national heroes for their achievements. Yet, the minute they turned professional, the Irish media turned their backs on them and instead have taken money out of their pockets by vilifying them in the press.

“How are we ever meant to move forward as an organisation when we keep being dragged into the past by media?”

Ongoing fallout from the Regency shooting of 2016 ensures the past will remain front of mind for quite a while yet, hopes of a major Dublin show consigned very much to the backburner as a result.

Irish boxing’s battle against the dying of the light rages on, however, the small hall scene still a fervent breeding ground for domestic talent. Ray Moylette’s gallant showing also pointed to potential for crossover appeal, his Castlebar cauldron reminiscent of those heady Bernard Dunne days.

Dunne himself has been central to something of a post-Rio resurgence in the amateur stakes. It was under his auspices that Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy medalled at the EU Games, that before Kellie Harrington capped off a November to remember with her World Championship win in New Delhi.

Her newly-acquired crown is one long-worn by Katie Taylor, the Bray native having since assumed similar status in the pro ranks. From four fights in 2018 have come four wins and barely a round lost, her fan-friendly style framing her as a star attraction on both sides of the Atlantic.

2019 brings with it the possibility of more titles for Taylor, as it does compatriots Jono Carroll and Dennis Hogan.

Though the pair took altogether more circuitous routes to the top table, both are primed to plump for boxing’s grandest prize in spring of this year.

They will be looking to mirror the feats of dual bantamweight king Ryan Burnett, the Adam Booth charge also raring to return from an injury-ravaged spell on the sidelines.

Donegal’s Jason Quigley heads the emergent prospects looking to catapult themselves onto that title trail, he and the aforementioned Conlan equally primed to trade amateur credentials for pro gold.

It is a pattern which promises a changing of the guard from all corners in 2019. Indeed, after a year that saw one former world champion bow out in Limerick’s Andy Lee, and which may soon see another follow suit, Irish boxing has once more found itself in flux.

Despite the best efforts of those in the ring, wrangles outside the ropes could well keep it there for some time yet.