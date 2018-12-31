Ronan Mackle maintains his grip in Tralee

Newry’s Ronan Mackle (Semog) came out best in a thrilling battle with Pallaskenry’s Ciaran Ryan (Kamikaz) to take victory in the Killarney Loose Surface Autocross at the Tralee Racecourse.

On the final round of the Munster Autocross Championship, Mackle posted the best time on his fourth and final run beating Ryan by 0.48 of a second. Clonakilty’s Paul O’Driscoll (Semog) was 1.6 seconds behind in third.

Ryan set the initial pace (one minute and 37.73 seconds) in ideal conditions as he led Vicarstown’s Dermot O’Riordan (Semog) by 2.52 seconds with Ardfert’s John Flaherty (Semog) 1.39 seconds further behind in a top six that also included O’Driscoll, Pa Lawlor and Mackle.

Even though Ryan set a quicker time on the second run he collected a time penalty as Mackle took the lead beating Ryan’s adjusted time by 0.20 seconds. O’Driscoll slotted into third with O’Riordan dropping to fourth ahead of Flaherty and Donoughmore’s Stevey Lane. Lowering his time on the third run, Mackle stretched his advantage over Ryan to 1.16 seconds.

Mackle was first to go in the final run and stopped the clocks on a time of a minute 35.27 seconds.

In a pulsating finish Ryan also beat the one minute 36 second barrier only to lose out by less than half a second. O’Driscoll was third from the trio of O’Riordan, McMahon and Flaherty.