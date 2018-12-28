Ireland's Brendan Dolan progresses to PDC World Darts Championships quarter-finals

Ireland's Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first time.

The Fermanagh native got the better of Benito Van De Pas by four sets to one.

He will face Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals at Alexander Palace tomorrow afternoon whose remarkable run continued with a 4-3 win over Devon Petersen.

James Wade became the latest high-profile player to be knocked out after losing 4-3 to Ryan Joyce.

The ninth seed had led 3-2 but, despite missing a total of 10 darts to take the match, it was the world number 78 who eventually hit the double four to set up a quarter-final meeting with Michael Van Gerwen.

