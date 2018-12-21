Heat bring Rockets' hot streak to end with narrow victory

The Houston Rockets' five-game winning streak was brought to an end by the Miami Heat a night after breaking the NBA three-point record.
After sinking 26 three-pointers in Wednesday night's 136-118 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Rockets were edged 101-99 at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
James Harden had another big night, putting 35 points on the board, but a narrowly missed three-pointer from Eric Gordon on the buzzer saw the Heat clinch victory.
👌 in a row! #HEATwin pic.twitter.com/xsF58RKQnl— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 21, 2018
Josh Richardson scored 22 points and Tyler Johnson put 19 on the board for Miami, who claimed their first three-game winning run of the season.
In the night's other game, the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a four-game losing streak, beating the Dallas Mavericks 125-121.
In a game that went down to the wire, the lead changed six times in the fourth quarter, but a late rally from Dallas was overshadowed by two free throws from Tobias Harris to rescue the victory.
Luka Doncic finished with a season-high 32 points for the Mavericks, but was matched by the Clippers' Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams added 26 for the home side.