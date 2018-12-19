Recap what happened in the world of sport in 2018

2018 has been a remarkable year for sport on the international stage.

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 16:02 PM
Steve Neville

2018 has been a remarkable year for sport on the international stage, with plenty of excitement and drama to look back on.

In the world of football, Man City won the Premier League with a record 100 points while Real Madrid won a third successive Champions League title.

Russia hosted a World Cup that will live long in memory.

Holders Germany crashed out in the group stages while the hosts went on a march to the quarter-finals.

England went all the way to the semi-final and a Kylian Mbappe inspired France lifted the trophy.

Leinster enjoyed a fine year winning both the Pro14 and the Champions Cup in May.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic regained the world No 1 ranking as Roger Federer continued to age like fine wine, winning his 20th major title at Australian Open.

In golf, Patrick Reed won his first major at April's US Masters while Brooks Koepka claimed the PGA Championship in August to go with the US Open.

Europe beat the US in the Ryder Cup but the golf year belonged to Tiger Woods how made a remarkable return to form winning his first title in five years in September.

Here, we round up the best of the year's sporting triumphs.

sport year in review 2018

