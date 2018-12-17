Demons heap more woe on Belfast

UCC Demons put a serious dent in Belfast Star’s Men’s Super League title charge with an 82-67 victory over the Ulster outfit on Saturday night.

Demons dominated from the outset with captain Kyle Hosford hitting an inspirational 22 points for the hosts. Hosford has been a revelation for Demons this season and he couldn’t hide his delight in the aftermath: “The only regret we have coming up to the Christmas break is that our league position should be a lot stronger as we let games slip when we were in total control.”

It was a bitter blow for the Belfast outfit, given that it followed a shock home loss to Maree the previous weekend. However, coach Adrian Fulton believes they can return to winning ways.

“We were beaten by a better side that exposed our defence and we have got to regroup and get back playing the basketball we produced in the early weeks of the season,” he said.

C & S Neptune put in a huge shift against Templeogue before eventually losing out in extra time (95-92). The Cork side looked to be heading for a massive win before a late Lorcan Murphy basket tied the game in regulation time.

Templeogue coach Mark Keenan admitted: “Neptune tested us big time, but fortunately we expected it as they have taken some big scalps in recent weeks and they made us work for this win.”

His Neptune counterpart Paul Kelleher felt that “luck wasn’t on our side and now, after the players have some family time, we can get ready for Tralee Warriors on our home court”.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are the new leaders of the Super League following a comfortable 95-73 win over Moycullen at Tralee Sports Complex.

The Warriors held a 50-37 interval lead and inspired by Americans Jordan Evans and Keith Jumper, they had little difficulty sealing victory.

Killester looked in trouble at home when trailing DCU Saints 46-35 at the break, but a magnificent third quarter, which saw them outscore their Dublin rivals 31-11, helped them to an 84-71 win.

UCD Marian continued with their revival by easily disposing of Swords Thunder 93-78 at Belfield. Maree have been the surprise package of the league and they continued their impressive run when defeating Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 91-84 with Niels Bunschoten hitting 21 points.

In the Women’s Super League, Fr Mathew’s came close to toppling DCU Mercy after an epic encounter at the Fr Mathew’s Arena.

The Cork side led 68-67 with 1.32 remaining, but DCU responded with late free throws from Aishling Sullivan to make it 73-68. DCU’s new signing Shakena Richardson caught the eye with 17 points.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire bounced back from a 37-point mauling to DCU Mercy in the National Cup when defeating Killester 76-66.

Leaders Courtyard Liffey Celtics continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 93-59 win over NUIG Mystics.

WIT Wildcats defeated IT Carlow 69-55 and Singletons Supervalu Brunell had few problems against Marble City Hawks winning 77-47.