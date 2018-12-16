Johnny Sexton named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

Ireland and Leinster star player Jonny Sexton has been named the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

The rugby international was chosen by an expert panel of judges, including several of the country's leading sports reporters.

Sexton was recognised for his performances for Ireland as they won only their third ever Grand Slam, had a series win over Australia, and ended the year with a first win against New Zealand on home soil. At club level, he helped Leinster to claim an unprecedented European Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 double.

Johnny Sexton ends a perfect year with another trophy - He is the #rtesportawards Sportsperson of the Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/SfV1F7OHa3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 15, 2018

Ireland women’s hockey coach Graham Shaw was named Manager of the Year after he led the team to a first ever World Cup final.

The ladies were also the recipient of Team of the Year Award which was chosen by the public last night.

Rhys McClenaghan, who this year became the first ever Irish gymnast to claim a European gymnastics medal by winning gold on the pommel horse in Glasgow, was named RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Ray Houghton received the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame Award recognising his many achievements in a Republic of Ireland shirt.

The awards were announced last night during a live broadcast presented by RTÉ’s Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell.