Harlequins hope to carry league form into Peard Cup

While national competition enters a break until late January, the home fires burn bright this weekend with the men’s Peard Cup semi-finals and key women’s Munster Division One fixtures on the agenda.

Cork Harlequins host UCC, hoping to move a step closer to a first Peard Cup since 2008. They survived a major scare a week ago to get past Catholic Institute 5-4, having built a 5-1 lead, with Julian Dale making it four goals in two games since returning for winter from Belgium.

The likes of Brian Hayes Curtin, Richie Gash, and John Hobbs backbone a Quins side who have a perfect record in this season’s league. UCC have won two of the last three titles with Kilkenny men Sam Grace and Eoin Finnegan playing key roles. This campaign has been transitional, though, and they’ll need to be on their game to tame an experienced opponent.

Cork C of I are the kingpins of this competition, winning 40 titles. Their B team won out in 2016 (their first team no longer enters) and they are hoping to move a step closer another crown when they face Bandon on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Newtown’s memorable schools season continued with a 3-0 win over Midleton in midweek with two goals from Isaac Johnson and one from Ben Johnson, adding the Senior A League to the All-Ireland title won in October.

Their treble chances, however, were undone with a first-round Munster Senior Cup defeat at the hands of Villiers, opening up the draw massively for the new year.

In the women’s Munster Division One, Catholic Institute play one of their catch-up matches as they meet Waterford at Rosbrien where a win would put them level at the top with a game in hand. UCC and Bandon are also in action.

There are moves to bring indoor hockey back in Munster for the first time in decades. Alan Wolfe has been seeking entries for a one-day tournament on January 5 in Kinsale, with the winners representing Munster at the National Indoor Trophy finals weekend if the province runs a competition. It comes a year from the reintroduction of Irish national indoor teams for the 2020 European Championship.