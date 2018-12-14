Breen battling for 2019 drive as WRC career in the balance

Time is running out for Craig Breen as he bids to continue at the top level of the World Rally Championship. It appears his options are extremely limited and may rest with M-Sport (Ford), whose own future in the sport is unclear.

There is no seat available at Breen’s former team, Citroen, who have world champion Sebastien Ogier and Esapekka Lappi spearheading a twin challenge. Breen has been linked with Hyundai as well as M-Sport and the Waterford driver is expected to know his fate within a week, as entries for the Rallye Monte Carlo and registrations for the WRC also close.

Breen’s chances have not only been diluted by the decision of some teams to have just two drivers but also by the return of his former Citroen team-mate Kris Meeke to take a seat with the Toyota Yazoo team, leaving Hyundai and M-Sport as his only options.

It is also compromised by the confirmation nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb will join Hyundai on a partial programme. Loeb, who won Rally Spain for Citroen on one of his selected outings for his former team, is testing the PH Sport-run Peugeot 3008DKR ahead of next month’s Dakar Rally.

Hyundai has announced he will contest six rounds of the 2019 World Rally Championship, sharing an i20 Coupe WRC with Dani Sordo.

The move will also have implications for Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon. While Breen was in the Hyundai frame, the Loeb situation brings a different perspective, meaning M-Sport may yet prove Breen’s WRC lifeline.

M-Sport are uncertain about its own future in WRC and will have to decide before next Friday even though their main driver Teemu Suninen is currently preparing for Rallye Monte Carlo.

While the future of Elfin Evans is also in doubt, it’s likely that Breen will have to bring financial support to M-Sport if he is to stay in the top flight of the WRC. It’s estimated that a seat at that level costs as much as €3.5 million.

Meanwhile, Irish motorsport was shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Killarney’s Maurice Nagle on Monday last.

A lifetime member of the Killarney and District Motor Club, he introduced and was the first clerk of the course of the now very successful Killarney Historic Rally. Indeed, on the event just some two weeks ago Maurice drove his Ford Cortina as a “sweeper” car. May he rest in peace.